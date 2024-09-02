"See you in Singapore": Kevin Magnussen shares update after getting a one race ban in the F1 Italian GP

Kevin Magnussen recently shared pictures of the 2024 F1 Italian GP and mentioned that he will serve a race ban in Azerbaijan. He will directly race in the Singapore GP at the end of September.

At the 2024 Italian GP, Magnussen tried to overtake Alpine's Pierre Gasly at turn 4 but made contact with the Frenchman after locking up. The stewards decided that the Danish driver was at fault and hence, penalized him.

Though Magnussen secured a point by finishing P10 in Monza, the penalty also came with two points on his super license, taking the total tally to 12. The FIA has a rule that if a driver reaches 12 penalty points within a year, he must serve a race ban in the upcoming Grand Prix.

Hence, Kevin Magnussen will not be racing in the next 2024 F1 Azerbaijan GP. Giving an update on his weekend in Monza, he posted pictures of himself, his team, and some Danish fans at Monza. In the caption, he wrote that the good news was that he scored a point, but the bad news was that he will now directly race in Singapore.

"Good stuff: One point in Monza. Bad stuff: Race ban in Baku. See you in Singapore," Magnussen wrote.

The Haas driver is in 16th position with only six points. His teammate, Nico Hulkenberg, is up at 11th spot with 22 points.

Kevin Magnussen is not on board with the stewards' decision to penalize him at the Italian GP

Before his race ban was confirmed, Kevin Magnussen complained about the 10-second penalty he received for his collision with Pierre Gasly.

F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Final Practice - Source: Getty

Speaking to F1.com, he said that he was happy with the race result but was not on board with the stewards' decision to penalize him. He claimed that the collision was not hard enough and neither of the cars had any damage. He also compared his collision and penalty with Nico Hulkenberg and Daniel Ricciardo's.

“Happy with our race. I don’t know what’s going on with these penalties. I mean, what’s the point? We had a slight contact into Turn 4, no damage on either car. It had no consequence, nobody lost anything. We both missed the corner but, hey, we’re racing," Magnussen said.

“I just don’t get the point, honestly. I saw Nico almost had 300km/h, almost hit the barrier with the contact with [Daniel] Ricciardo and he [Ricciardo] got five seconds. I got 10 seconds for this. At this point, I don’t know what’s going on," he added.

Haas Racing has not yet confirmed who will be filling in for the Dane in Baku.

