"See you soon!": Mercedes boss Toto Wolff's wholesome message to F1 fans 

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff thanked the team's fans for their undying support in recent times.

The Silver Arrows saw a severe fall from grace in 2022 after dominating the sport for eight seasons in a row.

The German team failed to grasp the aerodynamic regulations that the sport introduced back in 2022, leading to a dramatic fall in form. While the team is working tirelessly to bridge the gap to the frontrunners Red Bull, their fans have shown incredible support in these dire times.

Speaking about the support fans have shown the team, Mercedes' Toto Wolff said in a social media video:

"I just wanted to tell you that we are grateful for how you have supported us this season so far. It's not been easy, but if it was, it wouldn't be as exciting, and it wouldn't be Formula One - the pinnacle of motor racing."

"Everyone here at the factories has been super busy and flat out over the last few weeks preparing to return to the track. We're excited for that and to have all of you cheering for us as we race for our next podium, win or championship."

Toto Wolff claims Mercedes have made a step forward after Melbourne podium

Toto Wolff has reported that his team made significant strides during the 2023 Australian GP, where Lewis Hamilton secured a second-place finish.

The Silver Arrows exhibited impressive performances throughout the weekend at Albert Park, with Hamilton and Russell qualifying in third and second place, respectively. The team's performance continued to improve on race day as Russell overtook Max Verstappen at the start of the race, followed by Hamilton at Turn 3.

This led to Mercedes taking the lead with a 1-2 position in the early stages of the race. Although Russell had to retire due to a DNF, Hamilton successfully maintained his P2 position, securing the team's first podium finish of the season.

After the race, team boss Wolff was ecstatic, saying:

"We had strong pace today, and it was really close with the Aston Martins and the Ferraris. That is good news for us, and I think we have made a step forward this weekend, both on one lap and race pace."

"We maximised what we have, and we need to now comb through the data and continue to learn about the car. This will help bring the upgrade packages, and that will be the key in challenging the leaders more often."

With Mercedes slowly making their way to the top again, it will be interesting to follow their 2023 season.

