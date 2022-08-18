Seeing Lewis Hamilton drive Mercedes' 'nowhere' W13 car is 'embarrassing,' says former F1 driver

Lewis Hamilton's struggles earlier in the season were embarrassing to watch in the eyes of Jean Alesi. The former F1 race winner talked about how it was a shock to everyone when Mercedes turned up to the first race of the season and was nowhere close to the front. Alesi said:

“It’s easy for me to say, but everybody was shocked by [their start.] When they presented the car in Bahrain everybody [was amazed], they have made something very special and they’re going to be untouchable. But lap-after-lap they found out the car was nowhere. And to see Lewis Hamilton driving a car like that was sometimes embarrassing."

Alesi, however, did laud Lewis Hamilton and his capacity to improve this season as the Mercedes driver has been on an impressive run recently.

“But to see his capacity to still improve the car, that was impressive. In Hungary, it was fantastic to see George on pole position and Lewis fighting towards the front.”

Lewis Hamilton has finished P2 in the last two races. Jean Alesi, however, doesn't think that Mercedes will win a race this season.

"I don’t really believe they are able to be a winning team winning Grands Prix before the end of the championship under normal circumstances.”

Lewis Hamilton is enjoying the summer break in Africa!

Hamilton, on his part, is enjoying the summer break in Africa and rediscovering his roots. The Mercedes driver recently shared a post from his visit to Rwanda and said:

"How does one describe such an experience that leaves you so speechless? My second stop was Rwanda. We were welcomed with smiles and music from the beautiful Rwandan people. This trip really showed me how diverse and rich in culture it is here. We hiked up through beautiful green fields where children would sing to us and up a volcano where we found Gorillas."

"What a sight it was to see them in their natural habitat relaxed and protected by the community around them. This is where they should be, in their own homes free to live their lives in peace. It was a profound and truly moving experience. I’m in love with this country. Thank you for having us, I can’t wait to come back."

The Mercedes driver is on a five-race podium streak and it will be interesting to see how he measures up in the second half of the season.

