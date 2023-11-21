Serena Williams comments on Toto Wolff claiming Lewis Hamilton deserved 8th F1 title

Tennis icon Serena Williams has claimed that Lewis Hamilton should have had nine world championships after Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff's recent comments about the Brit's title count.

The Austrian has been quite vocal about helping Lewis Hamilton win his record-breaking eighth world championship in the sport after he was cruelly denied the opportunity in the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP.

Speaking with the PA agency, Wolff was worth coming in his frustrations over the event and claimed that he had a personal anger toward the controversial manner the seven-time world champion lost the title. He said:

“I have a personal anger and drive to make him win the eighth title because he should have had it.”

While commenting on a post shared by F1 on social media, Serena Williams stated that Hamilton should have won nine titles by now. She wrote:

"He should have had 9 already. But Lemme be quiet.”

Lewis Hamilton recaps 'challenging' Las Vegas GP

The Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend did not go Lewis Hamilton's way as he finished P7 after starting in P10 on Saturday night, 18 November.

While recapping his challenging weekend in 'Sin City', Lewis Hamilton said via F1.com:

“It was a really challenging race. I started on the hard tire, which was tricky in the beginning. I had a big hit from Sainz into Turn 1 and was then trying not to hit other cars ahead of me. I fell back several places. After that, I was focused on making my way back through the pack and I was feeling great. The tires were feeling good, and the pace was strong."

The Brit continued:

"I went up the inside of Piastri and I am not sure exactly what happened. I felt a big hit from behind but I think it was a racing incident. I didn’t have a puncture immediately and as I passed the pit entry, I felt the rear moving. I had to do a whole slow lap on it. I was grateful that I was able to still come back from re-joining in last to score some points.

The Mercedes driver on several occasions mentioned that he was ready to move on from the W14 and did not want to drive the car again. However, given the current circumstances, it is not a given that the W15 would be the championship-winning car Lewis Hamilton desires to take the fight in the title battle to Max Verstappen.

