Sergio Perez addresses the possibility of looking for alternatives in 2024 if he can't contribute to Red Bull

Sergio Perez has finally spoken about the small possibility of him not racing with Red Bull in 2024. Although the seniors at the team have been constantly stating that the Mexican driver will remain with Red Bull next year, the man himself recently hinted that he could be looking towards alternatives if the Austrian-British outfit is not the place for him.

Perez initially stated that he wants to feel that he can contribute to the team in the remaining races in 2023. Although his main focus for now is to stay with Red Bull and win more races and eventually championships, he could be looking elsewhere if he does not feel he can contribute to the team anymore.

"I think that now, with the season we’ve had, it’s important in the next races to be in an environment where I feel I can contribute. And if that place in 2024 isn’t here, then we have to look for alternatives. But for now, my main focus is to stay here and win more races. And keep on winning Championships with Red Bull," he told DAZN Espana.

Sergio Perez went on to mention that as he still has a contract for next year, he can leave the thought of moving elsewhere until the end of 2024.

"As you say, I have a contract for next year. So, at some stage next year, we’ll see," he added.

In the 2023 F1 season, Perez has been under a lot of scrutiny, especially because he is unable to compete at the same high level as his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen with the rocket ship that is RB19.

While the Mexican driver was considered a title contender at the start of the season, he quickly lost his mojo and struggled in several race weekends with poor qualifying sessions and damage-controlled races.

Sergio Perez confident of performing at his best in the remaining races of the 2023 F1 season

Sergio Perez had a brilliant race in the 2023 F1 Italian GP, where he finished second, right behind his teammate Max Verstappen. The Mexican hopes to continue this form and bag more podiums and race wins before the season ends.

"I think we have done a lot of progress on the setup side. I am feeling a lot more comfortable in the car, so I do expect that we'll see my best form in the next races," he said after the race at Monza.

Sergio Perez is currently second in the drivers' championship with 219 points, while his teammate Max Verstappen is leading the table with 364 points.