Sergio Perez admits nationality plays a huge part when it comes to making it to F1

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez mentioned that it is very difficult for drivers from Latin America to break into the sport.

The Mexican driver is the most successful F1 driver from his country and is one of few to have made the grid in the sport's illustrious history. Before doing some show runs in Madrid, Sergio Perez claimed that the drivers from Latin America have to leave their homes early for Europe to begin their journey.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, the Red Bull driver said:

"The important issue that we have is that we have to come at a very early age, which implies a greater commitment on the part of the family. Being very young, at 12-13 years old, is when you have to leave for Europe, Otherwise, you arrive too late."

"The tracks, the rules, etc., it's more complicated. So, that's why it's so difficult for Latin American drivers today to get to Formula 1 because leaving your country at such a young age is very hard."

Talking about his plans for the future, he added:

"I'm really happy, enjoying a lot right now. It's true that Formula 1 is growing more and more and it demands a lot more time from the people who work here. But for now, I'm happy and enjoying it as a family."

"There are several plans in the future that excite me, but for now, my main focus is the competition. When you are in Formula 1, the attention should be directed only to F1. But the truth is that there are plans that excite me a lot in the face of the future and one of them is tequila, my own brand."

Red Bull team boss backs Sergio Perez amidst recent struggles

Christian Horner stated that he was pretty confident that Sergio Perez would get back to his early season form in Budapest this weekend. Horner said, as per Planet Sport:

"He just needs to break through, and he will do it in Budapest. The way he races, some of his moves [at Silverstone], particularly the one on Carlos Sainz, were quite stunning."

"In the last stint, his pace was right there. It is frustrating for him that he constantly finds himself having to fight back but he needs to address his qualifying performance on Saturdays."

Sergio Perez needs a good weekend soon to get his 2023 season back on track.