Sergio Perez admits his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen is not invincible 

Despite his horrible showing at the Monaco GP weekend, Sergio Perez believes that he has been on par with Max Verstappen and that beating his Red Bull teammate is possible.

The Mexican driver crashed out of Q1 in qualifying and finished the race in P16 as he brought home zero points compared to Max Verstappen's 25. The championship lead which was already in the Dutch driver's favor, grew to 39 points after seven rounds.

As per GP Blog, Sergio Perez said:

"It's tough, but for me, the most important of those things is to accept when you make a mistake as a driver, raise your hand, apologize to your team first, and then get away with it," Sergio Perez said as per GP Blog.

"I learned basically that I should have taken it a little easier," he continued. "It was all too late, it was a combination of things. We decided at the last minute to do this tour and then we had the Alpine right in front of us and took all the tailwind on braking. Not making last-minute decisions will also help us, but I should have anticipated the situation better."

"I've been a game for Max, since the start of the season, you know, somehow, sometimes better, worse, Perez added. "And that's what I believe in being. I think being a teammate with Max is probably the hardest thing for you, the hardest thing you can have because he's the fittest driver of all of them, but I think it's possible [beating Max for an entire season]."

“Obviously the team wanted to score more points but that’s Monaco" - Max Verstappen

The Dutch driver stated that Perez's horrible Monaco GP weekend doesn't change anything for him but did cost Red Bull on some important points.

As per Total-Motorsport, Max Verstappen said:

“Obviously the team wanted to score more points but that’s Monaco," Max Verstappen said as per Total-Motorsport. "I’ve been in that position myself but that [Perez‘s no score] doesn’t change anything for me. You still need to be very consistent and you can’t afford any mistakes."

"At the moment, it looks like in the best case you win, worst case you’re second," he added. "How it looks like, at the moment, I think we can, but that’s very unlikely to happen. There are always things that go wrong, you have a retirement or whatever.

It will be interesting to see if the Mexican driver can challenge Max Verstappen in Barcelona this weekend.

