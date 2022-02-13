“I am giving everything I possibly can” – Sergio Perez aiming to beat Max Verstappen in upcoming F1 season

Red Bull F1 driver Sergio Perez now wants a shot at the 2022 championship after Max Verstappen. He is hoping to offer his world championship teammate Verstappen tougher competition in the former's second season at a top team.

After nearly a decade of driving for midfield teams, the Mexican is finally hoping to achieve his F1 world championship dream with Red Bull. Speaking in an interview with ESPN, Perez said:

"I think there is no secret that I have got the fastest teammate in the whole grid. But I wouldn't be here if I didn't believe in myself and if I didn't work through it. I am only here because I am working to be a world champion. I am giving everything I possibly can."

Perez joined Red Bull ahead of the 2021 season after losing his seat with Racing Point to Sebastian Vettel at the end of the previous season. The Mexican was instrumental in teammate Max Verstappen’s title success, often delivering decisive performances that gave the latter an advantage over title rival Lewis Hamilton.

Reynaldo López @reynaldolopeztv Que gran defensa y ataque de @SChecoPerez al tu X tu con Hamilton, como solo los grandes, Que gran defensa y ataque de @SChecoPerez al tu X tu con Hamilton, como solo los grandes, https://t.co/VWNiLiDYA6

Perez’s defensive moves against Hamilton, especially in Turkey and Abu Dhabi, were some of the finest close-quarters racing in F1’s recent history. In his stellar performances during races, he was often on par with Verstappen’s pace. Perez, however, struggled to extract the most out of his car in qualifying, often starting the race behind slower cars.

This usually meant that his races were often compromised from the get-go, ruining his chances of podium finishes on a regular basis. This potentially cost Red Bull a shot at the constructors’ championship, as they failed to maximize their car’s superiority during the early part of the season.

“Nobody thinks Perez is as fast as Max Verstappen”: Eddie Jordan

Prior to his arrival at Red Bull, former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan had pretty much predicted Sergio Perez’s performance at the team.

Jordan, who’s often dubbed “the oracle” for his eerily accurate predictions, felt that Perez would be a great asset to Red Bull but would fail to match Max Verstappen on pure pace. Speaking in an interview with F1insider in early 2021, the Briton had said:

“Perez is a great driver who will fulfil what Red Bull expects from him, especially in the race: To be close enough to Max (Verstappen) to be able to put pressure on Mercedes with two cars. His predecessor Alex Albon was never able to do that.”

As predicted, Sergio Perez fulfilled Red Bull’s expectations but failed to match teammate Max Verstappen. Heading into his second season with the team, however, Perez should be closer to his team-mate compared to last season.

In 2021, he struggled to adapt to a car that was built around a completely different aero philosophy than he was used to, along with a completely different power unit. The new season, however, will introduce radically new cars that are unlike anything F1 has seen in recent years.

Across the grid, drivers have to readjust their driving style and find the perfect balance with the new cars in the shortest possible time. With his ability to quickly adapt to new machinery, combined with his vast experience, Perez will be at a prime spot to hit the ground running in 2022.

If he manages to better adapt to the new car quicker than his younger and relatively less experienced teammate, he may well have an advantage in the championship battle.

Edited by Anurag C