Sergio Perez backtracks on his 'better communication' remark in Jeddah 

Sergio Perez has backtracked on his comments about 'better communication' within Red Bull at the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP. The Mexican driver was left with a bitter taste in his mouth after Max Verstappen took the fastest lap point away from him on the final lap of the race.

Perez told the media that his team told him that he had the fastest lap to maintain a certain lap time in Jeddah. However, Verstappen took the additional point away from his teammate at the end of the race and still leads the 2023 drivers' championship.

The Mexican driver wasn't happy with his team, claiming they need to work on their communication. However, Perez has now cleared the air with Red Bull and has backtracked on his post-race comments.

As per the official F1 website, Sergio Perez said:

“[Things] are great. I think we spoke about it and we are all in the same line, we obviously learn from that. At the time, I thought I was not given the right information but now looking back at it, it was all very well played by the team.”

The former Racing Point driver has never led a world championship in his career.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez's relationship a potential concern for Red Bull

Prominent F1 analyst David Croft believes that the relationship between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez could potentially impede Red Bull's performance this season.

During the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Perez secured first place from the pole position, while Verstappen demonstrated his skills by moving up the ranks to take second place.

In the initial two Grands Prix of the 2023 season, Red Bull demonstrated their dominance with Verstappen winning in Bahrain and coming in second to Perez in Saudi Arabia.

Despite encountering a driveshaft problem during qualifying, which resulted in him starting the race in 15th place, Verstappen exhibited remarkable driving abilities during the race, making his way through the field with great skill.

Speaking about the Red Bull drivers, David Croft stated:

"I am not sure everything is how [Red Bull Team Principal] Christian Horner would like it and how the team would like it for a smooth domination. They are dominating Formula 1 on the track but they came very close to not having that one-two in Bahrain and had issues [in the race in Saudi Arabia]."

"In the cooldown room after the race, there was still friction between the two drivers. Checo [Perez] was not a happy man at being asked to do target lap times that were slower than his team-mate."

It will be interesting to watch the battle between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez as the season progresses.

