Sergio Perez concedes Red Bull RB19's car development does not suit his driving style

Sergio Perez has said that Red Bull's development direction does not suit his driving style. The Mexican started the season by winning two of the first four races. In his win in Baku, the gap between him and his teammate Max Verstappen was in single digits.

Since then, however, the tables have turned, and the driver has not won a race. In Miami, Perez lost to Verstappen even though the latter started the race in P9.

Talking about how he ended up losing his way in the championship battle, the Mexican once again alluded to how Red Bull's development strategy works against his driving style.

Talking to Sky Sports, Sergio Perez revealed how he had to constantly think while driving which isn't natural. He said:

“The last few races, I’ve been like a step or two behind and always thinking consciously [about] how I have to drive the car. Sometimes, with how the car has been developed, it doesn’t really suit me as much. So I have to work harder for it."

He added:

“It was different this time, obviously [in 2023], because we started the year so high. So you’re thinking you are a championship contender; you’ve won two races. Then, all of a sudden, you feel like, ‘Ah, this weekend doesn’t feel like it did before’. So you’re losing confidence because you’re not fully confident with the car.”

Max Verstappen's take on Sergio Perez's theory and Toto Wolff's claims

Last week in Zandvoort, Toto Wolff claimed that the reason behind Max Verstappen's gap to Sergio Perez could be because of the car being built around the Dutch driver's style. This is somewhat in resonance with what Perez has claimed as well.

Verstappen, however, rubbished the theory by saying that he only demands the fastest car from the team. Speaking to Sportskeeda, he said:

“Bullsh*t comments. It’s not like that. I mean, I just drive the car I get the fastest way possible. I'm not there to tell the guys to give me more front end, because that’s how I like it. I just say, 'Design me the fastest car and I’ll drive around that.'"

He added:

"Because every single year, its just, you know, different. Every car drives a bit different. Like people say, 'What is your driving style?' My driving style is not something particular. I adapt to what I need for the car to go quick.”

Sergio Perez is coming to Monza on the back of another disappointing weekend in Zandvoort. He will be hoping for a better show this weekend and if possible, snatch a podium for himself.