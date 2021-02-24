Sergio Perez makes debut run for Red Bull

Sergio Perez took to the damp Silverstone track today in the Red Bull RB15, ahead of a shakedown of the 2021 RB16B tomorrow.

McLaren and Williams already completed shakedowns at Silverstone in the last few days.

The chirpy Mexican driver, nicknamed Checo, will also get some laps in the 2018 Toro Rosso-Honda in preparation for the 2021 season. Sergio Perez was in many ways a surprise signing by Red Bull after his contract was not renewed by Racing Point, now renamed Aston Martin. He'll be partnering with Max Verstappen, who will be a tough teammate to beat.

Sergio Perez premieres new helmet

Sergio Perez also took to Twitter today, posting his brand new Red Bull helmet design.

The tweet showcased the Schuberth creation in all its glory, with four pictures giving us a full 360.

“Thoughts on my new helmet?” invited Red Bull’s most recent signing. The F1 driver has an enormous following in his home country, and it’s no surprise there is the flag of Mexico emblazoned full centre.

A less obvious detail is a striking traditional design in metallic blue superimposed on the teams’ logo, a subtle nod to the star’s heritage.

Sergio Perez brought a plethora of sponsors to his new team — newbie Inter Proteccion has been given a generous space on the front, while Red Bull mainstays TAG heuer, Puma and Mobil 1 are all featured.

Later a video was posted to the Red Bull site in which Perez points out particular aspects he is especially excited about, namely the yellow colour.

“As you know, yellow has been always my colour; in the past I’ve always had to keep it pink. So I am pleased to finally go back to a yellow helmet.”

The smiling Sergio Perez explains he likes the Mexican flag on top because the on-board camera is always facing it. He also has his personal motto, "Never give up," across the back.

Declaring it his favourite helmet in his career, Sergio Perez worked closely with his brother on the design.