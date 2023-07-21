“Sergio Perez destroying the Red Bull upgrades before even testing them” - F1 fans react to the Mexican driver’s FP1 crash

Sergio Perez triggered the red flag within the first six minutes of the start of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, crashing out on the entry of turn 5 on the Hungaroring on his first outlap.

This was the first run for the RB19 with the new upgrades that the team has brought this racing weekend. It is reported to make the car around two-tenths faster. However, Perez will not have a chance to test them just yet after crashing.

Sergio Perez said that he "couldn't believe," losing his car on the corner on his radio. He said:

"I clipped the grass I think, on the braking, I just lost it."

This crash will not be adding to Sergio Perez's memorable moments with Red Bull, however, it did make people on Twitter test their humor on the platform. Like this particular user, who mentioned that Checo destroyed the new upgrades before testing them:

"Sergio Perez destroying the Red Bull upgrades before even testing them."

Oconizer @oconestebann Sergio Perez destroying the Red Bull upgrades before even testing them

"my brother in Christ, we can't believe it either"

Code_utd @igotthatbite @FastestPitStop Better start to belive this coz Helmut is gone into meeting room already

"daniel ricciardo back and sergio perez folding. shakespeare called and told me it’s poetic justice"

Sergio Perez gives his verdict on the Daniel Ricciardo rumors

Sergio Perez has had a tough time in the Red Bull seat currently. Not only did he not make it to Q3 in consecutive five races, he also crashed the RB19 on his very opening lap of the first practice session. From the looks of it, the crash doesn't look easy to deal with and there will require heavy cost to fix it.

Coincidentally, this is also the time that Daniel Ricciardo has returned to the grid, replacing Nyck de Vries in the AlphaTauri after the latter did not perform up to expectations. It has been rumoured and speculated that the Australian might as well replace Perez, given his recent performances in the most dominant car on the current Formula 1 grid.

Perez finally broke his silence on the topic and mentioned that he is not worried about the former RBR driver taking his seat. PlanetF1 quoted him saying:

"I’m dealing with my engineers and to be honest I don’t even have the time to discuss what’s going on with Daniel."

"It’s a great opportunity for him, and that’s it. I’m focusing on Hungary and Belgium, I’m not thinking about 2025, it’s so far ahead, he added.

There will be a lot of work that Sergio Perez will have to do to keep up his reputation with Red Bull. Although he was one of the championship contenders at the start of the season, he certainly seems to have lost his form for now. However, being an experienced driver much better is expected from him.