Sergio Perez discloses 2022 F1 Japanese GP's 'lowest thing' after P2 finish

Sergio Perez shared his thoughts regarding the recovery vehicle on the track during the 2022 F1 Japanese GP and was critical of the situation. The Mexican driver felt that nothing of the sort should happen again in any racing series.

Speaking to the media in a post-race interview, Perez was against a recovery vehicle reaching the track when the cars were on laps. Discussing the race starts, he said:

"I think the first time, when we were on laps to the grid, the track was looking alright, even for inters, but I think it picked up before the race start and especially, I think, during the first lap it picked up even more. So yeah, I think in that regard it was right to stop the race, to start the race at the times we did, but what is really low and was the lowest thing I've seen in years was two crane vehicles out there."

Sergio Pérez @SChecoPerez How can we make it clear that we never want to see a crane on track?



We lost Jules because of that mistake.



What happened today is totally unacceptable!!!!!



Sergio Perez further explained his argument, saying:

"In any conditions which should never see a crane on track while the cars are out there. You do not really know what can happen there. It doesn't matter (about) the conditions; it should just never happen and I really hope that this is the last time we get to see in any category the recovery vehicles on track while there are cars out there."

Pierre Gasly first reported coming into close contact with the crane. The driver was immediately taken aback by its presence on the circuit and was furious over the radio.

Sergio Perez congratulates Max Verstappen and Red Bull for 2022 F1 title win

Sergio Perez was all smiles post the 2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix. The Mexican's second-place finish was what allowed his teammate Max Verstappen a late world championship victory at Suzuka.

Sergio Pérez @SChecoPerez

Well deserved championship. I feel very proud of you and what a way to do it, in front of our Honda home race!

Perez spoke to the media in a post-race interaction interview and claimed that he wanted the winning momentum for Red Bull to keep going. He said:

"Certainly a great result for Honda, for all the Japanese fans who have been amazing. It's a great day for the team now that Max [Verstappen] has become champion, it is certainly a massive day for all of us. it was certainly nice, we have to keep the momentum going into the end of the season."

Sergio Perez found it hard to overtake Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during the concluding laps of the race. The Mexican then forced the 24-year-old into a mistake that saw him leave the track and gain an advantage. Perez was then awarded the P2 finish after stewards penalized Leclerc, making it a 1-2 finish for the Austrian team.

