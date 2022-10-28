Sergio Perez has 'dreamt a few times already' of winning the 2023 F1 Mexican GP

Red Bull pilot Sergio Perez has revealed that winning his home Grand Prix will be a dream come true. As F1 heads to the Mexican Grand Prix, all eyes will be on the Guadalajara native, who has a realistic chance of winning the GP this year.

Speaking at Thursday's drivers' press conference, the Red Bull driver voiced his desire to be a winner in Mexico:

"Yeah, I've dreamt a few times already about it. And it will be massive for me. Obviously, that's the target for Sunday. It will not be easy. We need to be perfect throughout the weekend. So yeah, I think all the focus will be now on the racing stuff, to try to maximise a weekend. And yeah, at the end of the day, it's another weekend with the same amount of points – but it's the most special one for me."

Sergio Perez, who finished in P3 last year in Mexico, was ecstatic about making it to the podium in his home country. Back then, he revealed to Sky F1 what the feat meant to him:

"It's definitely very special. As a driver we always want more but today is a very special day for myself. I have pretty much everyone that has been with me since day one up there on the podium so that's something I enjoyed a lot. It's a very special day for my family, for my country, for all the fans and also for the team."

Sergio Perez has won two GPs this year. He was particularly impressive during the Singapore GP, where he took the win by pulling off a late seven-second margin over Charles Leclerc.

The Mexican's chances of materializing his RB-18's speed into a P1 are high this year. The car is easily the fastest on the grid, with Perez having a real chance of winning the race.

Sergio Perez claims he does not need favors from Red Bull to take victory in Mexico

In a pre-race press conference, Sergio Perez told the media that he had achieved everything in his career with no favors. As the driver prepares for his home race in Mexico, he claims he can win it on his own merit.

The driver spoke to ESPN about his career so far and claimed that he is motivated to execute his job perfectly in Mexico:

"I don't need to be given anything, I have achieved everything without any gifts for so many years. In the end, I don't think about it. I think about my job, about being perfect this weekend, and looking for that victory. You need to be mentally very strong to be a teammate of Max at Red Bull. It is not a place that anyone on the grid could occupy, so I am happy, and I am proud of what I have achieved with the equipment at my disposal."

'Checo' is currently in contention to finish P2 this year. The momentum continuously swings between him and Ferrari's Leclerc. This will be a battle worth looking out for this year.

