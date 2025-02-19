Sergio Perez drops hilarious 4-word DM to $10M F1 star Nico Hulkenberg’s IG story

Sergio Perez had a hilarious reaction to Nico Hulkenberg's latest Instagram story. The Kick Sauber driver was in London, United Kingdom for the F1 75 Live, and this was when he uploaded a photo. Reacting to the photo on his story, Perez sent a four-word message to the German driver.

Along with 19 other F1 drivers, Hulkenberg was in London for the F1 75 live at the O2 Arena. This is a one-of-a-kind event planned by the Formula 1 authority where all 10 teams participate and unveil their liveries and drivers. On his way to the venue, Hulkenberg, who is worth $10 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth) uploaded a photo of him from inside the metro.

As the German star uploaded the photo on his story, Sergio Perez saw it and wrote him a direct message. He sent:

"You look f*cking old."

Replying to it, the former Renault man wrote,

"Ah thanks for the love Bud!"

Here's the interaction between Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg:

Nico Hulkenberg is embarking on his 13th full-time season in Formula 1. The German driver made his debut in 2010 at the Bahrain Grand Prix with Williams. Besides Williams, he raced for multiple teams such as Force India, Sauber, and Renault before going on a three-year hiatus from 2020 to 2022.

In 2023, Haas called him back to put him in place of Nikita Mazepin and he raced for the American outfit for two years. Hulkenberg signed for Kick Sauber for the 2025 season and is expected to remain with the team till 2026 and beyond. The 37-year-old will drive for Kick Sauber alongside rookie Gabriel Bortoleto.

Sergio Perez eyeing to return with new team in 2026

According to the latest reports, Sergio Perez will look to return to Formula 1 in 2026 with a new team — Cadillac. Formula 1 will have its 11th team next season after the governing body and General Motors agreed on a deal for the same.

Sergio Pérez of Oracle Red Bull Racing Formula One Team on track in action with the RB20 car during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on December 8, 2024 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Perez, the most popular F1 driver in South America, and in all the American continents, has a huge grip in terms of sponsorships and fandom. His addition to a team that's based in the United States (Cadillac and General Motors) will give them a huge momentum right from the start.

Perez was sacked at the end of 2024 season after a poor show throughout the year. The Mexican driver barely kept up with his teammate Max Verstappen and failed to help his team with championship points.

As a result, Red Bull finished the season in third place behind McLaren and Ferrari. The Austrian team replaced Perez with young Kiwi driver, Liam Lawson.

