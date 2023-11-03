Sergio Perez explains why recent rumors about his future are 'a great opportunity' for him

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez believes the recent round of rumors might be a good opportunity to prove his strong mentality to everyone. There have been a lot of reports about the Mexican driver's future with Red Bull next season.

Despite being in the fastest car on the grid, Perez has been struggling to keep hold of his P2 in the driver's championship, with Lewis Hamilton challenging him. Max Verstappen, on the other hand, has done exceedingly well in the same car.

Speaking with the media including RacingNews365, Sergio Perez said:

"I think it's a great opportunity for me to show how strong I am mentally and how I think. As an athlete, you always have these sorts of moments, but the most important thing is how you overcome them and how you recover from them.

"I think when you are going through a difficult patch you want to focus on the racing side. There are so many rumors about my future that I just don't have any energy for that. I just want to focus on Sunday, and that's why I have my manager for [everything else]."

Sergio Perez details his emotions post the Mexican GP

The Red Bull driver was disappointed to have crashed out on lap one of the Mexican GP in front of his home fans. He stressed that he put the disappointment behind him to prepare for the upcoming race in Brazil.

Speaking with F1.com, Sergio Perez said:

“I was sad on Monday, for half a day more or less, and then I put it behind me. I’m a sportsman and I know how this goes, with the passion I live my career, and yeah just put it behind me and hold my head high because I gave my best and I’m proud of that. Now looking forward to the last three races.

“I think the last two races have been really positive, we haven’t managed to really put it together. I think we definitely have made a lot of progress and I’m optimistic for this weekend that we’ll finally get to show the pace that we have.”

It will be fascinating to see how Sergio Perez bounces back in Interlagos as the team struggled at the track last season.

Max Verstappen has clearly mentioned that he has no intentions of helping his teammate out in his battle for P2 as they currently have the fastest car on the grid which will be enough for the Mexican to hold off the challenge from Hamilton.