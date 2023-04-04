Sergio Perez feels 'a more aggressive' approach could have yielded a better result in 2023 F1 Australian GP

Sergio Perez feels a more aggressive approach during the 2023 F1 Australian GP could have helped him secure a better result. The Mexican suffered from brake issues on Saturday and completely messed up his qualifying as a result. The Red Bull driver on his first push lap locked up, went straight into the gravel, and was out of qualifying.

Forced to start the race from the pits, Perez made his way through the field methodically and ultimately ended up finishing the race in P5. Looking back at the race, he was happy but felt there was more on the plate if he had been a bit more aggressive. He told the F1TV team,

“Generally, it was a good result today. Yesterday, I obviously lost a bit of confidence with the car, but we made a lot of changes overnight so that helped heading into the race. I had a really good restart the first time."

He added,

"Maybe if I’d been a bit more aggressive earlier on, I could’ve finished higher. But I’m happy we finished P5 and even managed to secure the fastest lap. Overall, this race gives us confidence heading to Baku in a few weeks and we look forward to the challenge that it brings.”

Sergio Perez gets a thumbs-up from Christian Horner as well

Sergio Perez also received words of praise from Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. Horner praised the Mexican for keeping his nose clean for the most part in the race and ultimately coming home in P5. He said,

"Checo also drove phenomenally well, bringing home the fastest lap and securing P5 in the end. It was a great recovery, from the back of the grid, in the pits, on a track where it is very difficult to overtake."

Sergio Perez is now 15 points behind Max Verstappen in the championship. The Mexican came into the Australian GP weekend talking about a potential title fight. This performance at Albert has pushed him back a few pegs and it will be interesting to see how or if he can manage a comeback.

