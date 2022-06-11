"You go from hero to zero in a matter of weeks" - Sergio Perez says it's 'important to keep pushing' in F1

Sergio Perez reiterated the importance of being perseverant to try and succeed in F1 ahead of the eighth round of the season in Azerbaijan.

After a sensational victory at the 2022 F1 Monaco GP, where he became the first Mexican to stand on the top step of the podium in the Principality, Perez followed it up by extending his deal with Red Bull until the end of 2024.

Ahead of the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP, Perez elaborated on the celebrations that erupted in his home nation as a result of the win in Monaco, saying:

“It was pretty good celebrations. And it was obviously a lot of excitement back home, because it was a great day for my country. You know to achieve the victory in Monaco, it’s something that as a driver you dream off for your entire career and achieving that is definitely very special.”

The 32-year-old also reflected on the unpredictable trajectory his career has taken. From being out of a drive with Racing Point (now Aston Martin F1) heading towards the end of the 2020 season to the present, Perez is now on the precipice of mounting a serious title challenge for the first time in his career.

When asked if this serves as a lesson for him in being tenacious, the Red Bull man said:

“Certainly. Not just for me, I think for everyone, because in this world things change so quickly, literally from one race to the other, you know. You go from hero to zero in a matter of weeks. So, I think it’s just important to keep pushing, keep making the most of your opportunities, and you never know when you’re going to get the right opportunity in your career.”

"Baku is all about confidence" - Sergio Perez keen to defend last year's win at 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP

Sergio Perez feels the key to success at the Baku City Circuit is driving with confidence. The Mexican speaks from experience, having been on the podium in Azerbaijan thrice, including his first-ever win for Red Bull last season.

Speaking to the media in a press conference ahead of this weekend's race, Sergio Perez said:

“I think Baku is all about confidence. It’s all about not making mistakes, you know, because here what really can catch you out is making those mistakes and losing track time, starting on the backfoot and you can compromise your weekend fairly easily here. So it’s very important to stay out of trouble.”

Staying out of trouble will be paramount for Perez, who is currently P3 in the World Drivers' Championship standings with 110 points. A good result on the streets of Baku could see him get even closer to teammate Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and make it a three-way fight for the title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far