Sergio Perez and former driver and initiate program for more Mexican F1 aspirants to enter the sport

Sergio Perez's karting brand, Undici Kart, will create a karting academy to help young Mexicans pursue a career in motorsports.

Perez and former racing driver Javier Gonzalez will be partnering and spearheading the academy in their home country.

Speaking to ESPN, Gonzalez explained how difficult it was to get into the world of motorsport as a young aspirant, especially from a financial standpoint. The Mexican described how expensive having a kart, a mechanic, and an engineer to get into basic karting competitions really is. He said:

“Motorsport is somewhat remote [in Mexico], because the tracks are far from the city and you can't get there...You must have your own go kart, a mechanic, and it is something super expensive, and there are barriers to entry. We want to make it simple, that they arrive, have fun, and learn. Make it more accessible, have car workshops..."

Gonzalez added that there aren't any academic degrees in Mexico that youngsters can pursue in order to enter a career in motorsports. This is exactly what he and Sergio Perez will be trying to tackle. He said:

“Countless people have written to me who want to get into Formula 1 on the mechanical or engineering side, because in Mexico there is no degree as such. In Europe, there are master's degrees in automotive, but here, there is nothing to prepare pilots, mechanics, and engineers. There are people who want to be there, and with the KBR with Checo, we want to do it.”

Javier Gonzalez was an F1 aspirant who held the most podiums in his country's history during his time in the European F4 championship. However, in 2018, he was unable to get into the F3 championship simply because of a lack of financial support and sponsorships.

On the other hand, Sergio Perez is currently the most successful Mexican driver in Formula 1. He has won six Grand Prix in total and is currently second in the Driver's Standings.

The Red Bull driver's influence and help on the project will most definitely nurture future Mexican drivers, engineers, and mechanics.

Sergio Perez is determined to finish on every podium in the remaining 2023 F1 season

Sergio Perez had a good race weekend in Hungary, finishing the race in third position after a decent Q3 appearance in the qualifying session. The result will be a massive confidence booster for the Mexican, who has been inconsistent this season. In his post-race media interaction, Perez said:

"I think overall it was a great strategy by the team and we managed to have an excellent result. I think this sort of performance, these sort of days do help, and from now on I just look forward to basically being on the podium every single weekend, so let’s keep it up."

Sergio Perez is currently second in the drivers' championship with 171 points, while his teammate, Max Verstappen is leading the championship with a whopping 281 points.