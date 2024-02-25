"Sergio Perez has to get Max Verstappen out of his head and run his own program": Helmut Marko advises the Red Bull driver ahead of 2024

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko advised Sergio Perez to let Max Verstappen out of his head and focus on his own thing ahead of the 2024 season.

The title fight might again be between the two Red Bull drivers as the Austrian team had an impressive pre-season testing. Many teams and drivers believed that the reigning world champions would remain the team to beat in the 2024 season as well.

Speaking with AMUS, Marko mentioned that Sergio Perez should not focus too much on his three-time world champion teammate Max Verstappen and get on with his program after a 'slightly' underwhelming pre-season test for the Mexican compared to Verstappen.

He said:

"Perez needs to get Max out of his head and drive his own program.”

Sergio Perez meanwhile added that it was a 'positive' pre-season test for him and he was looking forward to racing next weekend, adding via (Red Bull.com):

"It has been a good start to the year for the Team, we have got plenty of mileage over the last few days. The run program that we put together was very good and meant we really made the most out of the days.

"Now it is time to look forward to the race next weekend, I have a good feeling in the car, so let’s see once we get to race it, but the feeling is very positive."

Max Verstappen analyzes the pre-season test ahead of the first race of the season

Max Verstappen stated that the team focused on the long runs on the final day as they were happy with their running in the three days of the pre-season testing.

Speaking with F1.com, the Red Bull driver said:

“Today we made the plan to not focus on pure lap time. I think it was more important just to get the long-running done and then get a bit more of an understanding of the car, so we focused on that program and to be honest, I think it all looked quite positive.

“[I’m] quite happy with the car, how it was behaving, and then when we head into the race weekend it’s about fine-tuning the balance around the circumstances that you face throughout that weekend.”

Max Verstappen had claimed that he wasn't too fussed about their rival's performances heading into the Bahrain Grand Prix next weekend and worked on the RB20 by keeping the next weekend's race in mind.