Sergio Perez gives his take on who wins the Golf Masters 2024 tournament

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez recently weighed in on who could win the 2024 Golf Masters Tournament.

Several F1 drivers have been frequently seen indulging in golf when they are not racing at eye-watering speeds at exotic tracks around the world. Thus, they are familiar with golfers who compete in international tournaments like PGA, Masters, etc.

During an official Q&A session hosted by the Austrian team themselves, Checo was asked who could win the Golf Masters Tournament in 2024. He mulled over for a while before naming Rory Mcllroy as his pick. Sergio Perez said he feels Mcllroy would do well this year at the Masters.

"Umm...Rory I think, he's gonna be good," the Red Bull driver said.

Rory Mcllroy is a Northern Irish golfer who has won four major championships. He won the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014, US Open in 2011, and The Open Championship in 2014.

He made his debut in the Masters Tournament back in 2009, where he tied for 20th place. While he has taken part in 15 Masters so far, he could only reach second as his best finish in the tournament in 2022. In the 2024 Masters Tournament, he is currently in the T35 position.

TaylorMade x Red Bull golf set collaboration promo video features Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, and Michael Block

Golf gearmakers TaylorMade recently collaborated with Red Bull Racing to create special Red Bull-themed golf clubs, balls, clothing, and more. To further promote this partnership, they made a video where Red Bull stars Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez meet golfer Michael Block and take part in several fun-filled golf games.

Speaking about the partnership, TaylorMade's President and CEO David Abeles said (via the PGA Tour):

“As two leading forces in our respective arenas, TaylorMade and Oracle Red Bull Racing share a common passion for pushing boundaries and pursuing excellence. Just as Oracle Red Bull Racing develops the ultimate vehicle for their drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, TaylorMade builds technology-driven golf equipment for our tour players and amateurs alike."

The special golf set's design language was inspired by the championship-winning car, the RB19 from the 2023 F1 season.