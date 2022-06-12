"In this place, anything can happen" - Sergio Perez content with P2 for a 'good team result' at 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP

Sergio Perez was satisfied with his P2 finish at the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP, calling it a 'good team result' for Christian Horner and the Red Bull camp.

The Mexican jumped Ferrari's Charles Leclerc going into Turn 1 on the opening lap of the race and led the race for 14 laps before teammate Max Verstappen passed him.

Perez did not have the same pace as the reigning world champion despite being the fastest Red Bull for the majority of the race weekend. In his post-race interview in parc fermé with Sky Sports F1's Naomi Schiff, the 32-year-old confessed to having higher tire degradation than his teammate as the cause of his pace deficit.

Regardless, he claimed he was still happy to have been able to help Red Bull pick up maximum points on a day when both its rival cars DNFd. Perez also managed to pick up an extra point for the fastest lap of the race.

In the aforementioned interview with Sky Sports, the Mexican was asked about the radio call that specifically told him not to fight Max Verstappen. Perez replied:

“It was the right call made by the team because at the time Max [Verstappen] was a bit further ahead, it was just a good team result. In this place, anything can happen so to get a team one-two, it’s a good team result.”

The result means that Red Bull goes into the upcoming 2022 F1 Canadian GP weekend with a commanding 80 point lead over Ferrari.

"It was a great day for my country"- Sergio Perez basks in the glory of his win at 2022 F1 Monaco GP

Sergio Perez has revealed that his win at the 2022 F1 Monaco GP was celebrated all over Mexico.

The 32-year-old brushed off the disappointment of the team order at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya to romp to victory in the Principality, much to the delight of the Austrian team. His father too joined in on the celebrations through social media.

Speaking at a pre-race press conference in Baku, Sergio Perez said:

“It was pretty good celebrations. And it was obviously a lot of excitement back home, because it was a great day for my country. You know to achieve the victory in Monaco, it’s something that as a driver you dream off for your entire career and achieving that is definitely very special.”

Following his P2 finish in Azerbaijan, the Red Bull driver has now jumped ahead of Charles Leclerc in the World Drivers' Championship standings. He has 129 points to his name, directly behind defending world champion Max Verstappen, who has 150.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far