Sergio Perez hits back at media backlash over his contract renewal

Sergio Perez has hit back at some of the media backlash over his contract renewal with Red Bull. The Mexican will continue to be a part of the team until the end of the 2026 F1 season. The announcement did however raise eyebrows in the media.

Ad

One of the major reasons behind that was the fact that Sergio Perez has not had a good run in 2024. He's struggled to not only keep up with Max Verstappen but also be a good supporting act. As a result, he finds himself in only P5 in the championship this season.

This was precisely why the sudden call by Red Bull that announced Sergio Perez's contract extension came as a surprise to many. There is even a view that the decision has been made to keep Max Verstappen happy within the team. The question was posed to Perez in the pre-race press conference if this was the case to which he said:

Ad

Trending

"Well, I think in Formula 1, there are always different agendas, and I really get that. It's something that has been with every driver since we got in the sport. And I think the best thing to do is just to close the visor and focus on my job, do the best for myself, for my career."

Ad

He added:

"And at the end of the day, when my career is finished, it's the only thing that will matter to me. What people have to say or not… I mean, I appreciate that everyone has their opinion, but at the end of the day, I'm here to do the best for my career and I'm happy with what I have achieved."

Ad

Sergio Perez wants to finish his career at Red Bull

Sergio Perez was questioned about whether there had been any conversations with other teams. The driver admitted that there were a few teams that were on his radar but also claimed that Red Bull was always his first choice and that's where he wanted to finish his career. He said in the aforementioned press conference:

Ad

"I mean, you're always talking to two different teams. There were other options out there, but for me, my plan A, B, and C was definitely to stay at Red Bull. I really want to finish my career here, wherever that is. It's a team that has given me so much into my career that I'm just really happy. And yeah, I just want to give my best to this team until my last lap."

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen are already in the 4th year of their partnership at Red Bull. The Mexican will continue to be a part of the team for what appears to be a 6-year stint. After spending so many years in the midfield team, Perez will likely end his career as a frontrunner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback