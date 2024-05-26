Sergio Perez involved in a haunting crash as Monaco Grand Prix gets red-flagged in the opening lap

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez was involved in a haunting crash on the opening lap of the Monaco Grand Prix, which included the Haas F1 duo of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen. The Mexican driver has had a pretty disappointing weekend thus far as he has not been able to match his teammate Max Verstappen and failed to get out of Q1 in qualifying.

At the start of the race, it was even more heartbreak for him as he got tagged from the Haas of Magnussen from behind on the opening lap while going up the hill at the Monaco track on Sunday.

Sergio Perez made a poor getaway from the line as he started the race from P16 and found himself in the middle before getting involved with Hulkenberg and Magnussen.

The crash between the three drivers did not end well for any of them, as they all retired from the race with Perez's RB20 taking the most damage to its chassis and bringing out the red flag. The 34-year-old could not avoid the crash and collected Hulkenberg as well to retire from the race.

The damage on the cars of the Haas drivers was spectacular as well they had front wings and other body damage on their VF-24.

Sergio Perez chimes in on 'disaster' Monaco GP qualifying session

Sergio Perez stated that the Monaco GP qualifying session was a 'disaster' for him as he qualified P16 behind the likes of Alpine and Logan Sargeant.

In his post-race interview, the Red Bull driver said (via Motorsport.com):

"It was a disaster because firstly on my lap I encountered a lot of traffic into Turn 6, into 7 and there were some stickers laying down on the apex of 8 so I had to avoid all of that."

"I ended up losing a couple of tenths that would have been enough to get through. I was half a second off P1 so it was just a complete disaster, unfortunately," he added.

His DNF from the Monaco GP could leave him vulnerable to losing his P3 in the Driver's Championship to Lando Norris, who is just six points behind him with 101 points.