Sergio Perez has dismissed claims that Daniel Ricciardo's return to Red Bull Racing has put his own future at the team in jeopardy. The Mexican acknowledged that the team can pick any driver they want to replace him. Speaking to Motorsports.com, he said:

"When you are at Red Bull Racing, you’ve got to perform at your best. It doesn’t matter if Daniel is here or not. Red Bull can pick pretty any driver they want on the grid."

Despite a recent two-year contract extension until the end of the 2024 season, Sergio Perez's relationship with Max Verstappen has been strained following the Dutchman's refusal to give up a position during the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The incident has led to speculation that Perez may not continue to support his teammate and that Red Bull may opt to bring in another driver who can support Max Verstappen. Both the Mexican and Red Bull have denied that Ricciardo's return will affect Perez's position in the team.

Formula 1



And what a victory it was, for Sergio Perez



At 11:11:11 the chequered flag was waved in Singapore, as car number 11 crossed the line to take victory. And what a victory it was, for Sergio Perez

Perez has been a valuable addition to the Red Bull Racing team since joining in 2021. He has consistently shown strong performances, with his third-place finish in the championship last year being a career-best. Despite his impressive track record, Ricciardo's arrival has sparked speculation about Perez's future in the team.

Daniel Ricciardo is a seasoned veteran of F1 and has a proven track record of success. He won seven races during his previous stint with Red Bull Racing and will be a strong competitor for the second seat on the team.

Sergio Perez would love to be a part of Red Bull when Ford joins in 2026

Sergio Perez is hoping to extend his time with Red Bull beyond 2024 and will be a part of the team when Ford joins the sport in 2026. He said:

"There is so much time left that I don’t consider it. Right now, if you ask me, yes, I want to continue in this sport well beyond 2024, but it is a long time, many years. So I want to wait and see what happens, although it is very exciting and I would love to be a part of it."

Despite the speculation, Perez remains focused on his goals for the upcoming season. He is determined to build on his successful performances from last year and is working hard to maximize the potential of the car.

Red Bull are one of the most successful teams in F1 and are known for their commitment to winning. The team is determined to have the best drivers on the grid and will make decisions based on performance.

Whether Perez will continue to be a part of the team beyond 2024 remains to be seen, but it is clear that he will not be afraid to compete with Ricciardo for the second seat. The upcoming season promises to be exciting for Sergio Perez and Red Bull as they look to take their performances to the next level.

