Sergio Perez leaving Red Bull 'one-legged' in battle with McLaren and Ferrari reckons Former F1 world champion

The former F1 world champion Damon Hill claimed Sergio Perez is leaving Red Bull one-legged in its battle with McLaren and Ferrari. The last three races have seen a complete reversal of fortune in F1.

Three different constructors have won the last three races and each event featured an intense battle for the win over the weekend. In all of these races, a pattern that has emerged is that Red Bull, Ferrari, and McLaren are within tenths of each other. Because of this, the onus to make a difference falls on drivers.

The last three races have seen Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri, and Carlos Sainz step up at some stage or another. The notable absentee continues to be Sergio Perez, who has been unable to keep up with his teammate at Red Bull.

This has led to Red Bull's championship lead in the constructors' championship decreasing significantly in the last few events and Damon Hill feels that the battle for the title is well and truly on the cards. Hill also opined that Sergio Perez has left Red Bull one-legged in its battle against Ferrari and McLaren. He said on the F1 Nation podcast:

“I definitely think it’s game on. There are two teams that are showing pace and closing the gap on certain circuits to Red Bull. Don’t forget they [Ferrari and McLaren] have both got two drivers who can attack. I’m not sure you can say that of Checo." (from 13:28 onwards)

Hill added:

“[They’re] a little bit one-legged at the moment, Red Bull, if they want to defend. It’s no good being three-tenths away from Verstappen anymore, because so many cars can jump in that gap. The gaps have become smaller and smaller.”

Sergio Perez signs a two-year extension with Red Bull

Sergio Perez signed a new contract with Red Bull which extends his partnership with the team until 2026. The driver joined the team in 2021 and has since seen the team win 3 driver titles and two constructors titles.

Sergio Perez said in the press release announcing his extension:

“I am really happy to commit my future to this great Team, it is a challenge like no other racing for Oracle Red Bull Racing, both on track and off track. I am delighted to be staying here to continue our journey together and contribute to this Team’s great history for two more years. Being part of the Team is an immense challenge, and one I love.”

The contract extension also means that the Max Verstappen-Sergio Perez partnership will be the pairing that has been with the team for the longest duration. Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber were together for five years at Red Bull, from 2009 to 2013. This partnership is already in its 4th year, and the extension means that the duo will be together for two more years.