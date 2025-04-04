Sergio Perez like a father figure to Yuki Tsunoda, reveals F1 insider

F1 TV host Laura Winter has revealed that Sergio Perez is like a father figure to Yuki Tsunoda, mentioning that the Japanese driver has admitted this himself. Tsunoda and Perez spent a lot of time together, as both had been within the Red Bull driving group in F1 since 2021.

Sergio Perez was removed from his Red Bull seat at the end of the 2024 F1 season, and was subsequently replaced by Kiwi Liam Lawson. After just two races in 2025, the Austrian company made the decision to demote the 23-year-old back to their sister team, Racing Bulls, and finally promote Yuki Tsunoda to take his place.

It is well documented that while Perez and Lawson did not get along at all, the Mexican's relationship with Tsunoda is significantly better. The 35-year-old had a friendship with Tsunoda and reportedly also mentored him when the youngster made his F1 debut in 2021.

While appearing on F1 TV's coverage of Friday's practice sessions at the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend, host Laura Winter revealed that Sergio Perez was 'like a father figure' to Yuki Tsunoda, saying that the latter himself made this proclamation.

"Sergio Perez has also been passing on lots of advice, and Yuki earlier said that he is somewhat of a father figure, and the support he had offered," Winter said. "So, everyone is behind Yuki Tsunoda in this position." she added.

Speaking to Formula1.com on Wednesday, Sergio Perez claimed that spectators forgot how difficult it is to drive the Red Bull car because of his performances and longevity with the team. The Mexican spent four seasons with the Milton Keynes-based outfit and claimed five race wins during his tenure.

However, despite having received a contract extension just earlier in the year, Perez was fired at the end of the 2024 season due to a poor run of form during the final stretch of the season. The driver claimed just five points in his final five races of last season, marking the end of his poorest season with Red Bull.

Sergio Perez 'hopes' Yuki Tsunoda and Red Bull will succeed

Sergio Perez with the Red Bull driver family before the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Sergio Perez said he hopes Red Bull and Yuki Tsunoda are successful during their time in F1, as he wants to see his friends on the team do well. The Mexican also added that he wished good things for his friend Richard Wood, who is now Tsunoda's race engineer after his move to the senior team.

Speaking to Formula1.com in an exclusive published on April 2, Perez shared his hopes for Tsunoda, saying that the Japanese driver has the correct mentality to succeed at Red Bull.

"Yuki has the talent, has the speed and, more than that, you need the mentality to cope with it. I think he has the right mentality and the right attitude to cope with it. I hope they will succeed," he said.

Perez also mentioned that he would not completely rule out returning to the grid and vying for a potential race seat in the 2026 season.

