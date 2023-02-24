Sergio Perez looking to challenge teammate Max Verstappen for the 2023 title - "I want to enjoy this year and have my best season ever"

Sergio Perez is looking forward to enjoying his 13th season in F1 and wants to make it the best season of his career. The Red Bull Racing driver was excited to be driving the RB19 at the Bahrain test and exploring its potential.

Speaking ahead of the preseason test in Bahrain in a team preview, Sergio Perez said:

“Testing is very important because it is the only time of the year when you can really make big changes and explore different set-ups in the car. I feel like things are just getting started. I want to enjoy this year and have my best season ever."

Sergio Pérez @SChecoPerez #bahraintesting #f1



Feliz de estar de regreso. ¡Con muchas ganas de estar ya en la pista! Great to be back! Cant wait to hit the trackFeliz de estar de regreso. ¡Con muchas ganas de estar ya en la pista! Great to be back! Cant wait to hit the track 💪 #bahraintesting #f1Feliz de estar de regreso. ¡Con muchas ganas de estar ya en la pista! https://t.co/WfM4gRyOQq

In his 13th season in the sport, Sergio Perez desires the 2023 season to be the best of his career. Planning to thoroughly enjoy the season, the 33-year-old is looking forward to acclimatizing to his new tools in the Bahrain preseason test.

While the Mexican has made a unique contribution to the outfit, team boss Christian Horner believes that being Max Verstappen’s teammate can be intimidating. The Briton feels the former Force India team driver has evolved at the Milton Keynes team but knows what role he plays in the lineup.

Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport in an interview ahead of the preseason test, Horner said:

“I think Checo knows exactly what is expected from him. And I think being Max Verstappen's teammate is a pretty daunting prospect for any driver. But I think Checo has handled that very well.”

Christian Horner feels Sergio Perez can be on par with Max Verstappen but will have to ‘strive’ to beat him

Christian Horner believes that Sergio Perez has improved since joining in 2021 but has to work hard to beat his double-champion teammate.

Asked by Auto Motor und Sport if Sergio Perez had the potential to become a world champion, Horner replied:

“I think the reality is, all the probability is, that Max over the season is likely to be the more likely candidate for the World Championship. But Checo also has the capability to be right there and we need both drivers performing at the best of their ability for the Constructors’ Championship.”

While Horner has not outrightly ruled out Perez as a title contender, he did not dismiss him as a Number 2 driver either. Ideally, the Briton expects the Mexican to still be a step behind the reigning champion in terms of performance.

As reigning champions, it will be interesting to see how the team fends off the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes this upcoming season.

Poll : 0 votes