Sergio Perez looks to Max Verstappen for help in battle with Lewis Hamilton for P2 in the WDC

Sergio Perez is confidently looking forward to his teammate Max Verstappen's assist in winning his battle against Lewis Hamilton for the second position in the championship.

With just three races remaining in the 2023 season, Sergio Perez has maintained his second place in the standings despite the fall in his performance mid-season. However, he is now under threat from Lewis Hamilton.

The current difference between the two is just twenty points, which can be overturned given the Sprint format in Brazil. Speaking about the situation, Perez revealed to the media that he is expecting help from his teammate Max Verstappen, and he is 'sure' that the latter will do. Last Word on Sports quoted him:

"If the situation arises, I am sure Max will help me. We just haven’t thought about it yet. It is also important to have the support of the team. We are in this together, and it’s also nice to feel support from the fans."

During Max Verstappen's first title fight in 2021 against Lewis Hamilton, Perez assisted him a lot throughout the races, especially with his amazing defending skills. Now that the tables have turned and Verstappen has been declared the world champion this season, it is apparent that the Mexican will look to him for some help.

However, what happened during the 2022 edition of the Brazilian GP has to be mentioned. Sergio Perez had let Verstappen pass to overtake the cars ahead but did not allow him to take the position back despite the team's orders. That sparked controversy within the team, but the issue was later sorted between the two.

Max Verstappen 'confident' that Sergio Perez will stay ahead in the championship

Although Sergio Perez mentioned getting help from his teammate to finish second in the world championship, the latter was confident that it would not be required.

The Red Bull RB19 has arguably been the fastest car throughout the length of the season, and it is this pace that keeps Max Verstappen confident of his teammate.

Speaking to the media, he stated he should not be the only one responsible for scoring points and that the car is definitely faster, which will help Perez to stay ahead in the championship. PlanetF1 quoted him as saying:

"I think, at the end of the day, I think that it shouldn’t always matter for me, you know, to get the points. But I’m confident in Checo [Perez] that he can stay ahead because I do think that, on average, we have the faster car."

Talking about the incident that took place between the two in the 2022 edition of this Grand Prix, Max Verstappen added he does not hope for a similar situation to occur.

"I think also, last year, it wasn’t really well spoken about before we got into the race weekend. But yeah, let’s just hope that we don’t get into that situation – I think it’s better for everyone," the Dutch said.

Lewis Hamilton is definitely closing up to Perez in the championship, especially after the Mexican GP, where he brought his Mercedes up to the podium, giving him a large advantage of points. Therefore, in the remaining races, the Red Bull driver will have to finish ahead of his challenger.