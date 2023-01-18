Sergio Perez needs 'a software update' to beat Max Verstappen to F1 titles, feels former Red Bull driver

Former F1 driver David Coulthard believes that Sergio Perez needs a 'software update' to compete with, and beat, Max Verstappen, his Red Bull Racing teammate

Verstappen wrapped up his second consecutive F1 title in 2022 with ease, comfortably beating the rest of the field — including Perez, who finished behind Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in the World Drivers Championship.

While the Mexican did show his brilliance, with victories in Monaco and Singapore being the highlights, he was not consistent enough and failed to back his talent with the necessary results.

Coulthard, who drove for Red Bull from 2005 to 2008, stated that Perez has access to Verstappen's data and should analyze it carefully to figure out where he is falling behind. He told BBC Sport:

“For Checo [Sergio Perez] to look at how many victories Max had and how many he had, it’s not like he is just having to polish a few corners. This is a major rewrite, a software update. If you use the same ingredients in the cake you will get the same cake."

He added:

“You need to change it if you want something different. He has access to the data of the world champion. He can see where he’s quicker, where he’s slower. Checo will be quicker in some areas. It’s just Max is putting it all together more often than not."

The 51-year-old warned Perez that he was at risk of becoming 'another driver' to win a few races in the sport if he does not step up soon. He said:

“All the knowledge is there for Checo to lift his performance. If he does then the world championship is there for him to put his hand on. If he doesn’t, then he will be another driver, like myself, that won a few Grands Prix.”

Coulthard believes Daniel Ricciardo's return to Red Bull as the team's reserve and simulator driver for 2023 will also put pressure on Sergio Perez to deliver.

“Checo will see that there is a real substitute driver there," said Coulthard of the Australian's return.”

Sergio Perez plans on challenging Max Verstappen by starting the season at a 'very high level'

Sergio Perez believes the best way to beat Max Verstappen is by starting the season in the best possible manner. Despite spending two seasons playing second fiddle to the Dutchman, the Mexican believes he can challenge the 25-year-old for the F1 title — if he can get comfortable with his car.

He said:

“I'm constantly working on it. I think it really depends on how comfortable I am at the start of the season with the car, as I was in the beginning of the season, then it slipped away. I think as Formula 1 drivers, we are constantly working for new challenges all the time."

"But I do feel, at this time, I’m pretty much at my best. I really want to carry it on and start next year on a very high [level].”

