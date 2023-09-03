Sergio Perez has “never seen a complete driver” like Max Verstappen in his F1 career

Sergio Perez has loaded heaps of praises upon teammate Max Verstappen ahead of the Italian GP in Monza.

After 13 races in the 2023 F1 season, Max Verstappen has emerged as the unrivalled leader in the drivers' championship, with an astonishing 11 wins and a total of 339 points.

His dominance on the track has left fans and experts alike in awe, with many wondering what sets him apart from the rest of the field.

In an exclusive conversation with F1 expert and FOX Sports analyst Diego Mejía, Verstappen's Red Bull Racing teammate, Sergio Perez, spoke about the world champion. The Mexican driver shed light on why he considers Max Verstappen to be the most complete driver he's ever seen in his Formula 1 career.

"In all my years in Formula 1, I've never seen a driver as complete, driving always at 100 percent, being able to make the most out of the car, without making mistakes, and for as long as he's done it. That's impressive."

Perez described Verstappen as a driver who is "completely one with the car."

"He's completely one with the car. No matter the conditions he's in, he has a lot of confidence. He's driving on another level.

Sergio Perez on "what went wrong" with his title challenge to Max Verstappen

At the outset of the 2023 season, Checo appeared to be the primary challenger to the reigning world champion's supremacy. With two race victories under his belt, Perez was putting up a spirited fight against the Dutchman.

The Red Bull driver exhibited consistent performances that kept him within striking distance of Verstappen. However, as the season progressed, Perez's fortunes took a turn, and the gap between him and his teammate began to widen.

During the 2023 season, several circuits, including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Australia, and Azerbaijan witnessed intense battles between the Red Bull Racing teammates. However, it was after the Miami Grand Prix that Max Verstappen seemingly became unbeatable.

When asked about his early-season battle with Verstappen for the F1 title and whether it distracted from the team's overall objectives, Perez responded:

"No, I don't see it as a problem. If we were focused on the title, it's because we were really in that rhythm, at that level."

The Mexican went on to express his inability to explain the performance drop-off that occurred around the time of the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona.

"I can't explain what happened when we arrived in Barcelona, or what changed with the car,” commented Sergio Perez.

As the Italian Grand Prix approaches, all eyes will be on Max Verstappen as he continues his quest for his third world title.