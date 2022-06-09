"I need to go back and look after my kids" - Sergio Perez has 'no interest' in pursuing any sport beyond F1 post-retirement

Sergio Perez says he has no interest in pursuing other racing categories outside of F1. Instead, the Red Bull driver said that he would fully focus on his children, rather than pursuing a racing career following retirement. Speaking to reporters ahead of the 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP, he said:

“I have no interest, to be honest. In endurance, I don’t know if I will do that one day. I don’t think so. I think once I am done with F1, I need to go back and look after my kids. I already have three. I will be quite busy.”

Perez’s place in F1 is secure for the foreseeable future after he signed a new two-year contract with Red Bull. The deal will keep the Mexican at the sharp end of the sport for at least until the end of 2024, providing plenty of opportunities to add to his tally of race victories and podiums.

After spending a decade of his career dragging uncompetitive cars into unlikely podiums and wins, the Mexican finally has the chance to shine.

In the last race in Monaco, he became the most successful Mexican driver to have driven an F1 car after surpassing his idol Pedro Rodriguez’s tally of race victories. Speaking of the moment, he said:

“I’m a big fan of my sport. Knowing what it means to win a race like that… they are all very important but certainly it was very special, and it goes very high on the list for my country.”

Sergio Perez “extremely proud” of his achievement in F1 given his background

Sergio Perez says he is extremely proud of what he has been able to achieve in F1 given his background. Being the sole driver representing Latin American countries on the grid, Perez said his struggles in the sport highlighted the difficulties faced by non-European drivers. Speaking in the aforementioned interview, he said:

“I’m the only Mexican, or even Latin American, driver on the grid. So, it just shows how difficult it is for us – I’m not saying for European drivers it’s easy – to make it into the sport and to have a successful career in this sport. It’s quite hard, but I have to say I’m extremely proud of it.”

Sergio Perez is in peak form this season, having secured his first career pole position as well as his third race victory on pure merit alone. His exploits have earned him Red Bull’s trust, and potentially a shot at the championship.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far