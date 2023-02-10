Sergio Perez opens up about his childhood hero who inspired him to pick his F1 race number

Sergio Perez recently shared how he picked his F1 race number. Race numbers are special to most racing drivers, as they are somehow tied to their lives. Whether it stems from their childhood hero's numbers or because of some other personal reason, F1 drivers usually go for their favorite number.

According to the official F1 website, Sergio Perez stated that his race number 11 came from a football player named Ivan Zamorano, whom he used to admire during his karting days. Zamorano used to wear the number 11 jersey and also played for Checo's favorite team, Club America. Furthermore, Sergio Perez also humorously revealed that his email ID also has the number 11 in it.

“I used to admire a football player. His name is Ivan Zamorano, and he had the number 11. So, when I was at karting, I said I also want to have the number 11. Since then, I’ve always used 11. Still my email is with number 11."

Of course, rookies might not get their favorite number right after entering the sport if someone else already has it, but they always have the option to change it in the future.

When Checo first entered F1 with Sauber back in 2011, he didn't have his favorite racing number and took 17 as his first racing number in the sport. Later on, he changed several numbers throughout the years before finally getting number 11 in 2015. Since then, he has kept and used his favorite number in the sport.

Sergio Perez more focused on improving Red Bull rather than fighting Max Verstappen for the world title

Though Sergio Perez will be keen to race Max Verstappen and win his maiden world championship, he also wants to focus on the team and help them improve even further.

Speaking at Red Bull's car launch event, the Mexican explained how people at the factory work extremely hard to give championship-winning cars to drivers. Hence, he wants to work hard for them and not just focus on his own fight against Verstappen. Checo said:

''It is important that we work and think as a team. As a team, we have to maximize. It's not just about Max and me. It's about the team. There are so many people in the factory who give everything for us.

"I'm working very hard on my side with my engineers to make sure that we are able to, to go on to the next step."

Sergio Pérez @SChecoPerez

Thank you for your amazing support!!



¡Que sea un gran año!

Todo su apoyo fue increíble, ¡Gracias! May it be a great yearThank you for your amazing support!!¡Que sea un gran año!Todo su apoyo fue increíble, ¡Gracias! May it be a great year 💪Thank you for your amazing support!! ¡Que sea un gran año!Todo su apoyo fue increíble, ¡Gracias! https://t.co/hJap3txfGh

He added:

"Mercedes was very competitive at the end of the season, as was Ferrari. I expect them to be there again. There are some midfield teams that are making big steps over the winter. We'll see once we are in Bahrain."

Sergio Perez is well aware of rivals Mercedes, Ferrari, and other midfield teams that will be coming at Red Bull with all their force. The Austrian team will have to defend both championships in the 2023 F1 season.

Poll : 0 votes