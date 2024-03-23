Sergio Perez penalized with a 3-place grid drop for impeding Nico Hulkenberg during 2024 F1 Australian GP qualifying

Sergio Perez was handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Nico Hulkenberg during the 2024 F1 Australian GP qualifying.

The Red Bull driver was summoned by the stewards after the qualifying session when the incident was noted. The stewards also called Hulkenberg, team representatives from Haas and Red Bull, and data from the track to analyze the situation.

During Q1, Nico Hulkenberg was on a fast lap behind Sergio Perez, while the latter was on a slow one. Checo was at the apex of turn 13, which was essentially the racing line. Hence, Hulkenberg had to brake early and overtake Perez by going off the racing line.

The stewards also reported that Red Bull was focused on a slow car in front of Perez and did not inform him about Hulkenberg soon enough.

After seeing all the details of the incident, the FIA stewards punished the Mexican driver with a three-place grid penalty. Since Perez qualified third, he will start the Australian GP in sixth place, behind Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, and Oscar Piastri.

Sergio Perez's thoughts on the Australian GP qualifying before grid drop

Before Sergio Perez was punished with a grid drop, he was happy with his qualifying performance ahead of the 2024 F1 Australian GP.

Speaking on F1TV right after qualifying, he explained that though he was unable to drive at his best during the final lap, he was satisfied with P3.

"There was a bit more in it. My first sector was not great, especially Turn One. On my final lap, I didn't hook the whole combination which straight away is a tenth or tenth and a half. But, I'm happy given I think how we have been during the weekend," Perez said.

Checo was excited for the main Grand Prix on Sunday and took the fight to Ferrari and the rest of the grid. He also pointed out that the track position might not be key due to high tire degradation at Albert Park.

"I think tomorrow we have a fight on our hands with the Ferraris and the rest of the field. Degradation is going to be very high, so starting position is not as relevant at the moment."

Following these comments, he was summoned by the stewards for an impeding incident and was eventually penalized for it.