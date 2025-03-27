Sergio Perez was against Red Bull’s decision to promote Yuki Tsunoda - Reports

As Yuki Tsunoda prepares to make his debut as a Red Bull Racing driver, six-time Grand Prix winner Sergio Perez has reportedly opposed the Japanese star’s promotion to the Milton Keynes-based team. According to motorsport journalist Diego Mejía, the Mexican driver was against Red Bull’s decision to promote the 24-year-old.

The 35-year-old, who was contracted to the Red Bull team from 2021 until his exit following the conclusion of the 2024 season, reportedly voiced his concerns with Tsunoda’s promotion, particularly considering the issues with the team’s car.

Speaking on the Only Drivers Podcast (via Pit Debrief), the veteran F1 expert detailed that Perez privately revealed his thoughts on Tsunoda’s promotion following his departure from Red Bull.

“Next on the list is Tsunoda. At some point, I talked about it with Checo, and he told me, ‘Hopefully, they don’t put Yuki in.’ Because he knows,” Mejía said.

“When Checo arrived at Red Bull, he already had 10 seasons in Formula 1. He knew very well what was happening internally and what was going on with the car.

…But with everything that’s happening, we’re seeing that there really is an issue at Red Bull. Several, actually—because [Adrian] Newey is no longer there to solve the problems with this new car, which apparently isn’t much better than last year’s.”

Tsunoda faces the uphill task of delivering impressive results with the RB21 challenger—a car that Liam Lawson struggled to tame in his brief stint with the team. The Japanese driver, however, is expected to fare better, especially considering he has been driving well with the Red Bull junior team for the past four seasons.

Sergio Perez’s sponsor speaks on his F1 future

Sergio Perez during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying - Source: Getty

Sergio Perez’s sponsor recently lifted the lid on his potential return to F1. Escuderia Telmex chief Jimmy Morales spoke about the possibility of the 35-year-old returning to the sport for the 2026 season.

Perez is currently without a place on the F1 grid following his axing from the Red Bull team at the end of the 2024 season. The former Force India star has since been linked with a possible return to the European open-wheel racing series ahead of the 2026 campaign.

However, while the team Perez could return with for the 2026 season remains uncertain, Morales has offered insight into what could become of his future.

Speaking on the Formula de dos Podcast, Morales, who serves as the head of the Carlos Slim-founded Escuderia Telmex Telcel program, detailed (via Planet F1):

“Checo [Sergio Perez] does not need to return to racing; he has already done everything he should have done in his career. But if he does it, it will be because he wants to.

“He is very competitive. We just need to find a project that interests him and where he can return and shine.”

Sergio Perez has been heavily linked with a move to Formula 1's newest addition, Cadillac F1, for the 2026 season. The Mexican driver, alongside IndyCar star Colton Herta, is reported to be a front-runner for a seat at the team. Whether Perez will indeed race for the American racing team remains to be seen.

