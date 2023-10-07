Sergio Perez reflects on another disastrous qualifying session with Red Bull

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez struggled for balance throughout the 2023 F1 Qatar GP qualifying session. The Mexican driver didn't look comfortable compared to his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen, who got yet another pole position.

Perez was seen sliding all over the track and never really looked in control of the RB19 around the Lusail international circuit in Doha.

Speaking with F1TV, Sergio Perez reflected on the poor qualifying session:

“It was quite difficult out there today, we struggled for balance a lot and we had so many issues that I couldn’t really fix any of them. Every corner was different and the conditions here made it tricky.

"It is not over, it is obviously going to be very difficult to pass in the race here, especially with the track conditions we currently have but we will see what we are able to do and recover from there on Sunday. Tomorrow is a new day and we have the chance to put in a better performance across the Sprint format.”

Red Bull team boss on Sergio Perez's Q2 exit in Qatar

On a weekend that might see Max Verstappen clinch his third straight world championship, Sergio Perez would start the race from P13 after his final timed lap in the Q2 session got deleted due to track limits.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said that the Mexican driver drove well but like many others, he fell prey to the track limit infringements. He said (via Formula1.com):

"A session of exceeded track limits for many drivers today, not least Checo. He drove well and was through to Q3, but then unfortunately removed from Q3 after having his lap time deleted.

"It has been a challenge but it has been the same for everyone, the circuit is evolving quickly and of course, the teams have only had one session to sort the cars out, but now the setups are locked in for the rest of the weekend."

Since this qualifying session was for the main race, there is a possibility that the Dutchman would already be the world champion by the time Perez goes racing on Sunday.

However, he still has another shot at the sprint qualifying on Saturday and the sprint race later on in the evening to make amends and learn something about the car and the track heading into the main race where he can improve on his grid position.