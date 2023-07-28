Sergio Perez reflects on a ‘tricky’ session after finishing P3 in the Belgian F1 GP qualifying

In a thrilling qualifying session ahead of the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix, Sergio Perez set the third-fastest lap time behind Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc. With the defending champion taking on a five-place grid penalty this weekend for changing his gearbox, Leclerc will be starting in pole position on Sunday. Perez will be starting with him on the front row in P2.

In a post-qualifying media interaction, Perez reflected on the session, describing the wet conditions of the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps as "tricky."

"It was very tricky. We started on the inters and conditions were very tricky initially. We thought it would get a lot drier a lot quicker, but it took a long time. Even at the end of Q3, it was quite tricky in a few places like Turns 8 and 9. But it's a good result. It's a shame I didn't get Charles, but in these conditions, it was good that we had a good one."

For the first time in a long time, there were several drivers in contention for the pole position this weekend, with both Ferraris and McLarens in the mix.

Sergio Perez looks "confident" ahead of Belgian GP, says F1 reporter

After a painfully long streak of disappointing results from Sergio Perez, things seem to be taking a positive turn for the Mexican. He's had improving performances since the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix last weekend.

The Red Bull driver missed out on Q3 for five-consecutive races leading up to the race at the Hungaroring, where he qualified in P9 but made it up to P3 by the end of the race.

Sky Sports F1 reporter Ted Kravitz admitted that Perez is demonstrating more confidence in Spa this weekend than he has in a while, thanks to his long-awaited podium in Budapest. As reported by PlanetF1, Kravitz said:

“Red Bull are going for 12 wins in a season, obviously Sergio Perez is part of that story as well. I’ve seen a new Sergio this weekend, I really have. He looks confident. Heoooks like all of the worries of the last few races have disappeared. His dad is here, of course, which is always a benefit and great to see Sergio’s dad around the place. It’s a family occasion at Red Bull.”

Today's top-three qualifying result is certainly reflective of a change in the attitude and fortunes for the Red Bull driver. While Sergio Perez currently stands second in the drivers' standings with 171 points to his name, he has an over 100-point deficit to his team-mate and championship leader Max Verstappen.