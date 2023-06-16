Sergio Perez refutes Red Bull senior management's comments after the 2023 F1 Spanish GP

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez stated that he will always go for the maximum as a driver and squeeze the full potential the car after team principal Christian Horner claimed that the Perez will not have much pressure going forward.

The Mexican driver is heading into the Canadian GP this weekend after an awful double header in Monaco and Spain, where he could only manage to score 12 points from two races.

While commenting on the 33-year-old's recent performances, Horner mentioned that the driver won't have much to lose in the upcoming races. Replying to his team boss, Perez said in the pre-race press conference:

"I don't think so. I think we always have to deliver to our maximum and we just have to make sure we deliver. We have a great car and we should be having a lot of podiums, wins, and so on, from now until the end of the year. We can see that the competition is getting closer and closer all the time, but we will try our best.

The Mexican added:

"It was difficult in Barcelona. It is the only time that I have difficulties with the car. I did struggle through the weekend, so it was tricky in Barcelona. But other than that, I think in Monaco we had the pace to really have a very good weekend but I did a mistake. I was caught out with a tailwind, with a car ahead, and so on. No, I think the first time we had difficulties was in Barcelona.

Sergio Perez previews the Canadian GP weekend after two disappointing races

The Red Bull driver spoke about the upcoming race in Montreal and stated that Circuit Gilles Villeneuve was a tricky one given that the gap between the top teams is getting closer. Perez said:

"It's a tricky race track. We've seen in Barcelona things are getting closer and certainly there's always one or two teams that can get really close. And especially with how the weekend is looking, it's looking really damp, so it will only get things a little bit closer.

He added:

"I basically want to reset and go again. Basically, Monaco was all down to me, I had a really bad mistake. But then in Barcelona, in the Qualifying again, it was tricky with the damp conditions. We didn't manage to have a good Quali and then we paid the price on Sunday. So I'm looking forward to getting back to the form we had in the early season.

It will be interesting to see if Sergio Perez will be on pace with his teammate Max Verstappen at the Canadian Grand Prix and if he can break his recent streak of poor performances.

