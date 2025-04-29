Sergio Perez reportedly in attendance in Miami as Cadillac announces date for 2026 F1 livery reveal

Former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez will reportedly attend Cadillac F1's livery launch in Miami on Saturday. F1 is currently in Miami, Florida, for the 2025 Miami Grand Prix, and Cadillac, F1's newest team, will unveil its colors for the upcoming season.

Perez, the former Red Bull driver, is in the news again as the Mexican star is in Miami ahead of the Miami GP. Reports suggest that Cadillac, the 11th F1 team, could include the Mexican Minister of Defence in their line-up for the next season.

Although the American-based team is yet to reveal their line-up for 2026, Perez's immense popularity around the American continent, including both North and South America, could be a huge deal for Cadillac.

Perez, who hails from Guadalajara, Mexico, is undoubtedly the most popular F1 driver around South America, and his addition could be an enormous boost for Cadillac in terms of its business perspective.

Sergio Perez is currently away from F1 after he lost his Red Bull seat at the end of last season. Red Bull showed him the exit door after the Mexican driver failed to prove his worth in the second Red Bull seat and helped the team fight in the championship.

Perez drove for Christian Horner's team for four years, from 2021 to 2024. In the initial two years, Perez delivered formidably, especially during the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP, where he held off Lewis Hamilton and helped Max Verstappen close the gap.

However, the recent years were very underwhelming for him as the man from Mexico finished the season in P8 with 152 points, and was the only driver in the Top four teams without a victory.

Compared to him, his teammate Verstappen won nine races, took eight poles, 14 podiums, and amassed 437 points. After Sergio Perez's dismissal, Red Bull appointed Liam Lawson initially, and then brought in Yuki Tsunoda alongside Max Verstappen after two races.

Cadillac advisor on Sergio Perez's chance at his team: "He is an option"

Mario Andretti, a former F1 driver and champion, as well as the Cadillac F1 team's advisor, revealed his thoughts on Sergio Perez. Speaking to an ESPN podcast, Andretti hinted that the former Force India driver could be an option for the newest team.

Sergio Pérez of Mexico driver of Oracle Red Bull Racing - Source: Getty

"He is an option," Andretti said. "He could be an option. Of course, he could be an option. All I can say is that Liam Lawson is making Checo look very, very good."

Besides Sergio Perez, Daniel Ricciardo, a former Red Bull and McLaren driver, could also be an option for the Cadillac F1 team next year.

