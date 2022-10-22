During a press conference ahead of the 2022 F1 United States Grand Prix, Sergio Perez claimed that Max Verstappen's driving style is what makes him so special and different at the moment. He feels that Verstappen has been driving excellently while making minimal mistakes, which sets him apart from other drivers and is the key element to being so dominant.

Perez said:

"He hardly makes mistakes. And I think it's something that is very hard to get, you know, to be able to drive at your 100% without making mistakes is the thing that makes him so special at the moment."

Max Verstappen's domination carried on for another year after winning his maiden World Championship in 2021, which has helped him become a consecutive two-time champion.

This season, however, has been relatively easy for him as compared to his previous ones, which reflects how he has stepped up in the sport. While the Dutchman had to battle until the last race to win the championship in 2021, he clinched it with four races remaining this year.

Sergio Perez credits Max Verstappen's recent improvements for his outstanding performance

Sergio Perez, who has been working alongside Max Verstappen since the 2021 season, believes that the Dutchman delivered the most during a race weekend, from the very start to the end. According to him, the way Verstappen has worked on his driving has assisted him.

The Mexican said:

"Well, I think he clearly has stepped up in the last few years. He really delivers from FP1 all the way to the last lap of Sunday at a very high level."

There has been a major change in Max Verstappen's driving when compared to his previous seasons, even as recently as 2021. While he drove splendidly last season, several small mistakes had crept in. Many labeled his driving "aggressive," owing to his overtaking and defensive tactics. There were instances of driver errors from him, such as hitting the wall in Saudi Arabia during qualifying and losing out on a probable pole position.

The now two-time world champion, however, has shown massive improvements in 2022. He has been unstoppable in winning races, even when starting from the back of the grid, and driver errors have turned minimal. It is because of these improvements that he secured another World Championship, which also helps him stand out on the grid, as Checo Perez believes.

