Sergio Perez’s current contract reportedly has an adjustable clause due to his deficit to Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez's contract reportedly has a condition that allows his income to be altered if he falls more than a certain number of points behind teammate Max Verstappen.

According to reports from De Telegraaf, Perez's contract has a provision that allows Red Bull to downgrade his multimillion-dollar contract. This is in case the Mexican finishes 125 points or more behind teammate Verstappen.

The contract that Perez signed with Red Bull in 2022 has recently been under scrutiny. This is because of rumors that it would enable the Mexican to be switched from Red Bull to AlphaTauri, as is frequently the case with Red Bull drivers.

Sergio Perez's current contract is reportedly worth roughly €7 million, with a €3 million incentive. Both of these figures might be reduced because Perez sits 125 points behind Verstappen coming into the summer break.

According to reports, Red Bull have until the end of this month to exercise this option. This clause, though, will not alter the contract's expiration date of 2024.

Red Bull declined to comment when questioned about the details of contracts, according to De Telegraaf.

Daniel Ricciardo can only replace Sergio Perez after his contract expires, says Helmut Marko

Red Bull have leased Daniel Ricciardo to AlphaTauri for the remainder of the season to replace Nyck de Vries. The Australian driver made his return to the Formula 1 grid at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

He is open to competing for the second Red Bull seat but it won't happen until 2025, according to Red Bull advisor Dr. Helmut Marko.

“If Ricciardo presents himself well, he could certainly be an issue for Red Bull Racing in the future, But that will certainly only be possible after the end of the 2024 season, when Perez’s contract expires," he said (via Kleine Zeitung)

With new rumors circulating concerning Sergio Perez's contract with a special clause, it is a possibility that his future with his team might be in jeopardy.

As for Daniel Ricciardo, pressure builds on his shoulders. Red Bull junior driver and AlphaTauri reserve driver, Liam Lawson is keen to secure the second AlphaTauri seat should Ricciardo fails to perform up to the expectations.