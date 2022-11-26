Sergio Perez's F1 Red Bull contract: How long is the driver signed up with the team and for how much?

Sergio Perez had one of the best F1 seasons of his career in 2022 with Red Bull. The Mexican finished third in the driver standings at the end of the season, only a few points behind Charles Leclerc, who finished second.

Since Checo performed well for Red Bull, the team extended his contract in May this year, just two days after he won the 2022 F1 Monaco GP. His previous contract ends with the 2022 F1 season, with the new one coming into effect immediately.

After all the negotiations, it was revealed that Perez's contract with the team was extended to the end of 2024. This showed how pleased Christian Horner, the team principal at Red Bull, was with the Mexican.

When it comes to Checo's salary, Red Bull have increased his stipend with the new contract as well. According to the reports, the Mexican will earn $10 million per year once the new contract comes into effect. There has been a $2 million increase from the last contract he had with the team.

The second seat in the team was always difficult to keep for drivers as they were either unable to compete with Max Verstappen or didn't feel comfortable in the car. Perez is one of the few that were able to keep up with Verstappen and even support him.

Sergio Perez misses out on P2 in drivers' standings after an intense 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Sergio Perez was extremely close to finishing second in the drivers' standings. He and Charles Leclerc headed into the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP level on points for the position. There were a lot of strategy changes during the race as both the drivers tried to stay ahead of each other, even though they didn't particularly have any wheel-to-wheel racing.

Unfortunately, Checo wasn't able to catch Charles Leclerc in P2, eventually picking up fewer points compared to the Monegasque. After the race, Sergio Perez spoke about the season in general and how he is hopeful for 2023, saying:

"It is how it is. Sometimes everything can be really close. At the end of the day, I’ve got to be happy. I gave it all, as a team we gave it all through the season, and I’m sure we will come back stronger next year. We had great moments, great battling. I think I struggled a bit this year in terms of managing the tyres in the race, so hopefully that can be something that we will improve for next year, and generally just be a bit stronger."

As of now, Red Bull look like the strongest team in the entire paddock and are the favorites to win another championship in 2023. Sergio Perez will try his level best to put up a fight against Max Verstappen next year.

