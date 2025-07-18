Sergio Perez’s F1 return imminent, says McLaren IndyCar star as silly season heats up heading into the summer break

A possible return of Sergio Perez to Formula 1 has become one of the sport’s most talked-about topics. However, amid these conversations, a source close to the Mexican driver has hinted at his imminent return to the open-wheel racing series.
The 35-year-old was left without a seat following his departure from Red Bull Racing following the conclusion of the 2024 season. The six-time Grand Prix winner endured an underwhelming spell, particularly during the second half of the campaign, which eventually led to his departure from the Milton Keynes-based outfit.
However, with talks of Sergio Perez’s possible return well on the cards, Pato O’Ward has hinted at the imminent return of his countryman to the series. Sharing his thoughts via ESPN Mexico, the IndyCar driver stated:
"I know he would do it, because I think his exit from Formula 1 wasn’t what he wanted. Whether or not he chooses to return, he will be an idol. I don’t think much changes there. It does, though, because it falls on him, his family, the travelling. Obviously, the money has a lot to do with a return like that."
Quizzed further about the certainty of the 35-year-old returning, O’Ward continued:
"Yes, because I already saw him training. He wouldn’t be training if he wasn’t going to come back."
Sergio Perez witnessed the clamor for his return reach a fever pitch when both Red Bull Racing’s replacements for him – Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda – largely struggled to adjust to the demands of the RB21 challenger.
The 39-time F1 podium finisher was subsequently linked with both Alpine and Formula 1’s newest team, Cadillac – with recent reports hinting that he has already penned a deal with the American outfit.
Max Verstappen backs Sergio Perez for F1 return
Max Verstappen also backed Sergio Perez for a return to Formula 1. The four-time world champion was quizzed about the Mexican’s potential comeback during the British Grand Prix.
Verstappen, who was teammates with Perez for four years, explained that Cadillac signing him would be a good option for its entry into the sport. Sharing his thoughts with the media, as quoted by RacingNews365, the Dutchman stated:
“I think Checo has always been very strong. He's had a few difficult moments with us, but on the other hand, it’s clear that’s often the case with us. I always got along very well with Checo.”
“As long as he is motivated to drive, then I think that is absolutely — even with such a new team — a good choice. Because if you look at how Checo drove at Force India, Racing Point, or whatever you called it, he always picked up the points anyway.”
Sergio Perez indeed boasts a record of delivering impressive results with midfield teams. The 35-year-old recorded multiple podium finishes during his time at Sauber and also secured Racing Point’s — now Aston Martin — first win in Formula 1 during the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.