Sergio Perez’s new team starts F1 prep at Monza ahead of first season in 2026

Sergio Perez's 2026 team, Cadillac, completed performance simulations during the running of the F1 Italian GP. This was an attempt to analyze the team's overall performance, pit stop strategies, and driver engagements during a typical Grand Prix weekend.

Cadillac is prepared to join the grid as the 11th team in the 2026 F1 season. GM Motorsports comes from a rich background in racing, with participations in NASCAR, IndyCar, etc. However, Formula 1 can be quite a tricky turf for new teams to step in, hence, the team has been running quite some preparation behind the scenes.

As per Autosport, Cadillac ran simulations during last week's Italian GP. This involved 50 staff members from the US and the UK. Moreover, the team also simulated their drivers' media commitments to ensure their availability during race weekends.

Throughout Thursday and Sunday, drivers have to face the media multiple times. This includes the planned press conferences, media discussions, etc. This results in them losing critical time, which could be spent with the team. Hence, Cadillac's simulation of the same showcases a strong commitment to racing in Formula 1.

The team recently announced Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas as its drivers for the 2026 season. The latter is currently signed with Mercedes as their reserve, and Perez has remained out of racing this year. The combined experience that this driver pair brings to the table could be crucial for Cadillac. Moreover, they have delivered strong performances in the past, which could help them chase points as well.

Cadillac also signed Colton Herta, an IndyCar driver, as their reserve. He will also be running his Formula 2 season next year to earn the necessary points on his Superlicense.

Sergio Perez looks forward returning to racing after unpleasant stint end with Red Bull

Sergio Perez announces his return to Formula 1 (Getty Images)

The Mexican driver piloted for Red Bull between the 2021 and 2024 seasons. He remained a very competitive driver until the final stages of last season. He failed to perform as closely to Verstappen, and the team started losing out on points, ultimately dropping to third place in the championship.

Following this lack in performance, Sergio Perez and Red Bull Racing split ways at the end of the season, despite a two-year extension that the team had given him earlier in the season.

Returning to the grid in the 2026 season with the new team, Perez has nothing to look back at regarding his stint with RBR. He earlier mentioned that he has 'nothing to prove' and that he is planning to enjoy returning to racing.

"I don’t think I have anything to prove," Sergio Perez said (via PlanetF1). "When you see the amount of points they’ve scored, it’s [something] like five points in the entire season, so I’ve got nothing to prove in that regard."

"To me, it’s more of a coming back to enjoy the sport. I want to enjoy the sport, the sport that I love, the sport that has given me so much. I couldn’t afford to leave the way I left the sport."

Valtteri Bottas, who will serve as Perez's teammate, also hasn't had a seat this year. He drove for Sauber in 2024, but the team opted for a new driver lineup with Nico Hulkenberg and rookie Gabriel Bortoleto. Both Bottas and Perez will be racing on a familiar turf with a new car, aiming to extract the most for the team.

