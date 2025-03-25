Sergio Perez's potential return to racing gets 'open arms' support from close aide

Sergio Perez, former Red Bull driver, has been invited to join Formula E by the series' co-founder and close friend Alberto Longo. He stated that if Perez is open to the idea of racing an electric car, FE would welcome him with open arms.

Perez, a veteran racing driver, was sacked by Red Bull Racing last year after his performance didn't match the team's expectations. His points deficit to his teammate Max Verstappen soared to 285, and the team eventually lost the constructors' championship.

Hence, after the season, Red Bull nullified his two-year extension contract by parting ways with Perez and appointed Liam Lawson as a replacement.

Meanwhile, Perez is reportedly taking a sabbatical from racing this year. However, if he wishes to make a comeback with Formula E sometime in the future, his friend Alberto Longo is ready to welcome him with open arms.

He explained that FE has a significant fan base in Mexico, and Sergio Perez, who is widely known as the biggest sporting star in Mexico, could bring a large audience and finance to the series.

Speaking to Racingnews365, Longo said:

"I think we have seven million fans in Mexico, which is a massive number as a championship. So imagine if we bring the biggest star of Mexico to our championship. It would be an honor to have him [Perez]. Antonio, his father, came to Mexico, and he was very vocal, 'I love this championship! My son will race here one day!', he said publicly to some media people there in Mexico. So obviously, if he comes, we will wait for him with wide open arms."

However, Alberto Longo claimed that Perez intends to take a "sabbatical" from racing this year and focus on his family and kids. Regardless, the Mexican driver reportedly hasn't rejected the idea of racing in FE in the future.

Alberto Longo claims Sergio Perez plans to return in F1

Ex-Red Bull driver Sergio Perez at F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty

Sergio Perez, who made his F1 debut in 2011, was sacked by Red Bull Racing after the conclusion of the 2024 season. Since he failed to grab a seat elsewhere, Perez will watch the 2025 season from the comfort of his home.

However, Formula E co-founder Alberto Longo hasn't ruled out Perez's return in F1. He suggested that the Mexican driver plans to race again in F1 but only if he has a competitive car. Talking to Racingnews365, Longo said:

"He [Perez] has an interest today in continuing in Formula 1, but he will only continue in Formula 1 if he has a competitive car. If that doesn't happen, then he will explore other options. And I know we should be at the top of his priorities in terms of [if he doesn't return to F1]."

In his extensive F1 career, Sergio Perez claimed six wins and 39 podium finishes. In 2023, he finished P2 in the drivers championship, behind his world champion teammate, Max Verstappen.

