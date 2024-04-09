Sergio Perez sets deadline for his contract extension with Red Bull

Sergio Perez claimed that he expects his future with the Red Bull F1 team to be sorted out 'within a month' after another podium finish at the Japanese GP.

There is a lot of pressure on the Mexican driver given he occupies one of the most sought-after seats in F1 currently. Although his journey with the Austrian team has been a rollercoaster, Perez has started the 2024 season brightly with three P2 slots behind his teammate Max Verstappen in four races.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Sergio Perez mentioned that he was 'very relaxed' about his contract situation with Red Bull as he has been in this situation on numerous occasions. He said:

"I'm very relaxed about it. It's my 14th season in F1. Whatever comes next, I'm really pleased with what I've done in the sport so far and I believe it will be a matter of time."

"The driver market is moving and in the next few weeks, there will be a lot of movement for sure. I expect in a month to really know what I'm doing next year."

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner added that Sergio Perez is the 'priority' as the driver market is in full swing right now, adding:

"The whole driver market seems to be very early this year. Checo has the priority and it's going to be a few more races yet before we start to think about next year."

Red Bull team boss chimes in on Sergio Perez's future with the team

Red Bull team boss stated that the seat remains 'Sergio Perez's to lose' as he holds the destiny of his future in his hands given the start to the 2024 season.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, Horner said:

"It's his seat to lose. He's doing a great job and qualified within a tenth of a second from Max. It was by far his best qualifying performance around at Suzuka. You can see his confidence is growing. His performance in the race, again, was very strong. He's doing exactly what was needed of him."

Drivers such as Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso, and Daniel Ricciardo are some of the candidates for the Mexican's seat in Red Bull for the 2025 season.

However, if Sergio Perez continues his excellent start to the season, there will be no reason for the world champions to replace him as Max Verstappen's teammate heading into 2025 and beyond.