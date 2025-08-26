Sergio Perez takes a brutal dig at Red Bull successors Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda: "It's like 5 points in the entire season"

Sergio Perez has taken a brutal dig at both of his Red Bull successors, Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda, by pointing out how they've fared as his replacements. The Mexican had a somewhat acrimonious exit from the Austrian team last season.

Early in the year, Red Bull had offered Sergio Perez a multi-year contract with the team with the hope of giving him a confidence boost and helping him improve his performance. Throughout the year, however, the performance just wouldn't show a sign of improving.

The reason for the drop in performance has now become clear, as it has been identified that the Red Bull is just too peaky and a very tough car to drive. After Sergio Perez was given his marching orders, the driver would then be replaced first by Liam Lawson, who stayed for just two races, and then by Yuki Tsunoda.

Neither of the drivers has been able to hold a candle to Max Verstappen, and with the worsening form of Red Bull, they've found it even harder to get any points on board.

Talking to the media, including Motorsport, Sergio Perez made it clear that he doesn't have anything to prove in terms of how good he is. Talking about how his successors at Red Bull have struggled so much that even scoring points is a big deal, the driver said,

"I feel like there's nothing to prove. Not just because of the current drivers or the next drivers that were in my seat but even before that. Now everyone forgets about it, but it's been a very tricky place to be in, to constantly be adapting, to build confidence mentally."

He added,

"It's a very unique challenge. I don't think I have anything to prove when you see the amount of points they've scored. It's like five points in the entire season [seven points, actually]."

Sergio Perez wants to enjoy the sport and help Cadillac become a successful project

Talking about his own motivations to come back to the sport, Sergio Perez made it clear that the reason behind his return to F1 is that he wants to enjoy the sport. The driver once again stressed how it's not about proving himself to anyone but just trying to help the project become a success. He said,

"To me, it's more of a comeback to enjoy the sport. I want to enjoy the sport that I love, the sport that has given me so much. I couldn't afford to leave the way I left the sport, and this is why I'm coming back with this new project. I hope it's a very successful one. But amongst that, more than anything, I want to enjoy this comeback."

It is an interesting coincidence that Sergio Perez's return to F1 coincides with Christian Horner not being on the grid. The Mexican's departure from Red Bull was a bit acrimonious, especially how it came to an end for him, but this new journey with Cadillac is certainly an interesting prospect for the Mexican.

