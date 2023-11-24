Sergio Perez targets title challenge against Max Verstappen in the 2024 F1 season

Sergio Perez has successfully secured second place in the 2023 F1 drivers' championship table, beating Lewis Hamilton. Now, the Mexican is looking forward to working harder, challenging his teammate and reigning world champion Max Verstappen, in the 2024 F1 season.

According to Motorsport-Total, Sergio Perez stated that he has already secured second place and that his main goal now is to take a step forward to fight for the top spot.

He is eager to work as hard as possible during the winter break in order to start the 2024 F1 season well and be consistent throughout the year. Perez is well aware of the level of challenge he will face when going up against his teammate, Max Verstappen, for the World Championship, but he feels ready to face it.

"I've already got second place [in the standings]. My main goal is to get one place better, and I'm aware of the challenge that that represents. We need to make the most of the winter break to start the season with a good feeling, and maintain this level throughout the entire season," he said.

Red Bull team boss impressed with Sergio Perez's performance in the 2023 F1 season

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner praised Sergio Perez's performance after the Las Vegas GP as the Mexican secured second place in the drivers' championship table. He was delighted that the team's two drivers secured first and second places in the championship.

“It’s something as a team we’ve never achieved before,” Horner was quoted as saying by formula1.com. “I mean, what more can you ask for from your drivers than first and second in the championship And [Perez’s] form, his pace was right there again today. The last two, three races, he’s really been finding his form again.”

Speaking about Checo's drive in the 2023 F1 Las Vegas GP, Horner lauded the Mexican for the way he plowed through the field and even led a few laps of the race.

“I thought Checo was brilliant today for us, coming from a nose change at the back of the field, coming through to lead the race. So unlucky to lose out on second place, but nailing second place in the championship as well. It’s been an amazing season for us and today sort of summed up the kind of year that we’ve been having,” Horner concluded.

As of now, Sergio Perez has 273 points in his pocket, while Max Verstappen has 549 points.