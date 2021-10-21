"I can be on the podium again in Austin": Sergio Perez

As Formula 1 heads to the North American continent, it is familiar territory for Sergio Perez. The Mexican driver is looking forward to the race in his neighboring country and is hoping for another strong result for the team.

The 32-year-old Red Bull Racing driver previewed the race weekend at the Circuit of the Americas and also spoke of his maiden show run in a Red Bull car in Dallas.

Explaining how the double-podium result in Turkey has motivated him for the races ahead, Sergio Perez was quoted in a Red Bull Racing press release as saying:

“I feel great at the moment, I cannot wait to get back in the car again and I am massively looking forward to the weekend...we know we must maximize everything from our side.”

Sergio Perez optimistic about Austin Grand Prix weekend

Although Mercedes have looked strong in the last few grands prix, Sergio Perez is optimistic about the team's performance in the next two races. He explained:

“I think Mercedes have been very strong in the last four or five races and we haven't been able to match them for speed, but I believe that Austin and Mexico are going to be good tracks for us, and you will see us producing stronger performances.”

On being asked about his maiden season with the Milton Keynes outfit, Sergio Perez said:

“We are working very well together as a group and I am looking forward to the rest of the year. This is an important race for us and I am really pumped up, as is the whole team.”

He expressed his expectations for the weekend by saying:

“Hopefully, I can be on the podium again in Austin.”

Commenting on his first show run experience in a Red Bull Racing car, the Mexican said:

“Driving the show run has given me an amazing energy going into this race weekend. We live in such a small bubble during the season and it is easy to forget about what is going on outside because of your focus on your sport.”

Expressing his delight at the atmosphere at the show run, Sergio Perez said:

“When we hold events like the show run, it makes us realize how much we, as Red Bull Racing Honda, mean to people and how much our sport means to them.”

He described the atmosphere by saying:

“So many Mexicans and Latinos came out to see me and I loved their support - that has ignited a fire in me for the weekend.”

Summing up his delight at seeing his own fans in Dallas, Sergio Perez said:

“My fans mean the world to me, they are so special and so unique, so I can't wait to see more of them in Austin. The crowd brought so much energy in Dallas, they were so enthusiastic, and I just can't wait to experience that again this weekend.”

Highlighting the importance of the Austin race weekend, Sergio Perez said:

“Austin feels like a second home race to me because I am always so warmly received here, I love coming to the States. There will be a lot of support for myself and the team this weekend, so I am hoping to please a lot of people in the crowd and, of course, in Mexico. This is the most special part of the season for me, with the U.S. Grand Prix and then my home race in Mexico”

Expressing his views on a second race in the United States in Miami next year, Perez said:

“I think it will be great to have Miami next season too and that will feel like another home race for me. I have been racing in America for several years now and I can see the passion for the sport is growing here, which is great.”

Sergio Perez feels the sport will get more popular in America with more races, and said:

“Even five years ago, it wasn't as popular as you see now, so I think Formula 1 is only going to get bigger stateside because we have a great sport.”

While Perez is no doubt excited to return to the races in North America, his role in aiding his teammate over the weekend is going to be vital. As the Mexican targets a podium finish, another double-podium result would help his team match Mercedes in the race for the constructors' title.

