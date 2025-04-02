Sergio Perez ‘very clear’ about his F1 return conditions after Red Bull sacking

Former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has revealed his stance on a possible return to the grid in 2026. Following a disastrous bout in 2024, the Mexican driver intended to land a team that appreciated his presence, hinting at a decision once he explored his options.

Perez's last season with Red Bull was mired in controversy, following his weak bid for the Constructors championship. He failed to score a single victory while his teammate Max Verstappen went on to clinch the Driver's title. Furthermore, his multiple Q3 exits sparked debate on his lack of pace.

By the end of the season, the Austrian team chose to replace Perez with junior team rookie Liam Lawson. Unable to find a seat for 2025, he left the sport after spending 14 years behind the wheel.

Sitting for an exclusive with the official F1 website, the 35-year-old outlined his ideal bid for a comeback.

"If I find a project that motivates me fully to come back, where the team believe in me and where they appreciate my career, my experience and everything I can bring to a team, it would be very attractive to consider it," Perez said.

Perez also opened up about ongoing discussions with multiple teams.

"We are talking to a few parties out there. Once I know all my options, I will make a decision. What is very clear to me is that I'm only coming back if the project makes sense, and it's something I can enjoy," he added.

Red Bull has gone through a driver swap two rounds into the season, replacing Liam Lawson with Yuki Tsunoda. Following a similar pattern of Q3 exits, Lawson's poor run of form with the RB21 has reinforced the car's drivability issues, raising second thoughts on Sergio Perez's 2024 season.

Consequently, reports suggested that Perez could find a new home with the 2026 newcomer Cadillac. Addressing the speculation, Cadillac's board director Mario Andretti stated:

“It’s an option. It could be an option. Of course. All I can say is that Liam Lawson is making Checo look very, very good."

While no confirmation has been reached, Andretti's remarks suggested that Perez was a strong contender for Cadillac's 2026 lineup.

"He could be a great help": Guenther Steiner weighs in on Sergio Perez's potential move to Cadillac in 2026

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying - Source: Getty

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has delivered a take on Cadillac's choice of drivers for the 2026 entry, suggesting Sergio Perez as a worthy candidate. He believed that the Mexican's tenure with multiple teams would be a valuable asset for the newcomers.

Talking to GP Blog, Steiner discussed Cadillac's options and said:

"If you are Cadillac, you need someone with experience. Checo [Sergio Perez] has been with different teams for a long time. He knows his way around. He could be a great help. They could give him a one-year contract. It would be much better than having old rookies. It’s an opportunity for Checo."

With over a decade of experience across teams like Sauber, McLaren, Force India, Racing Point, and Red Bull, Sergio Perez has logged 281 race entries with six wins and 39 podium finishes. Moreover, the veteran driver has finished a career-high second in the 2023 Drivers' Championship, making him a solid choice for an F1 seat.

